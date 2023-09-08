These Are the Hottest Nail Trends from New York Fashion Week S/S 2024 (So Far)

From classic and simple sets to trendy, opulent manis, we're always here for nail inspo. And while we often glean it from our social feeds and the red carpet, twice a year, we get to add New York Fashion Week to the list. Not to say these sources are at all exclusive: Often, runway trends make their way to the 'gram, and vice-versa.

So which trends will we see all over #NailTok this spring—and which manis already beloved by social media made their way to the catwalk? Read on for the standout manicure trends spotted at New York Fashion Week S/S 2024.



Frosted Finish

Holly Rhue

If this season has been any indication, glazed donut manicures aren't going anywhere next year. But 2024's iteration will feature a more subdued, frosted finish. Backstage at Alice + Olivia, Sundays Studio is creating frosty, snow-capped manicures that let your nail tips shine through for a subtle, muted French.

Magic Chrome-nts

Ali Webb

Prabal Gurung hit three mani trends at once: Futuristic silver chrome, sculptural 3D accents, and unusual French tips.

Bella Cacciatore

Coquette style was on full display at Mirror Palais, and the nails were no exception. The models wore chrome manicures in shades of delicate pink and metallic silver.

Logomania

Eden Stuart

At Helmut Lang, bare, short nails were topped off with decals that spelled out "Lang," making for perhaps the most minimalistic take on the logo nail trend to date.