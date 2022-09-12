The Best NYFW Beauty Trends So Far: From Chunky Cat Eyes to Chrome Nails

New York Fashion Week always serves as the ultimate source of beauty inspiration. While the clothes are naturally the focal point of each runway show, the makeup, hair, and nails get us going. Every season, we're mesmerized by the innovative looks beauty pros whip up backstage. And so far, the spring/summer 2023 shows have given us plenty of standout trends to ruminate on.

From the texturized water waves at Fe Noel to the chunky smoky eyes at Jason Wu, beauty proudly took center stage. Whether you're looking to add something new to your routine or simply want to bask in the beauty of NYFW, we've got you covered. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the trends dominating runways this season.

Hair

Forehead Swoops

Christian Siriano

When it comes to hair, there's a clear affinity for forehead swoops right now. At the Christian Siriano show, each model sported a fresh take on Audrey Hepburn's signature bun (complete with piecey, side-swept bangs). "I was inspired by the elegance of Christian’s show being held at Elizabeth Taylor’s townhouse to create an elevated and modern take on a deep side-parted low bun," Unilever stylist and celebrity hair artist Lacy Redway says.

Redway used a combination of TRESemmé and Dyson products—including the TRES TWO Extra Hold Hair Gel ($7), Extra Hold Volumizing Mousse ($8), Total Volume Hair Spray ($7), Supersonic™ hair dryer Professional edition ($450), and Corrale™ straightener ($500).

Fe Noel

Similarly, the models' forehead waves stole the show at Fe Noel. "I envisioned this style complementing the femininity and fluidity of Fe Noel’s collection," Redway adds. "The hair appears wet, emulating a drenched, watery, wavy texture." To achieve this curved effect, she created a deep side part with the front hair pieces, styling them across the forehead using the TRES TWO Mega Control Hair Gel ($7).

Makeup

Chunky Cat Eye

Jason Wu

We're calling it: chunky cat eyes will be everywhere in the coming months. This bold trend is already picking up steam, as we've spotted it on runways (like Jason Wu) and red carpets (model Irina Shayk wore it to the Venice Film Festival) this month. In terms of the former, makeup artist Diane Kendal helped bring the chunky cat eye to life at Wu's show. And, of course, she used Jason Wu Beauty to create the look. The star product? The Jewel Stick ($16) in solid black.

Tommy Hilfiger

At the Tommy Hilfiger show, makeup artist Sam Visser also leaned into the intense cat eye vibes, paying homage to '80s NYC runway glamour. Here's how to get the look: Using a black 'kohl' eye pencil, line the inside of your eye, the top and bottom lash line, and your crease. Layer a powder matte eyeshadow (navy blue, forest green, or burgundy work) onto the lid and blend it with a fluffy brush. As you're blending, extend the eyeshadow up and out.

Punchy Pools of Shadow

Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia's punchy eye look showed us how to play with color and shape in a fresh way. After prepping the eye area with Arbonne products, MUAs turned to Too Faced to create the stunning bubble-shaped shadow. The brand's Killer Liner ($23) was the hero product.

If you're eager to test this look at home, it's easy to recreate. Apply the liner in a bubble shape on your upper eyelid and continue to glide it under your lower lash line. Once the shape is filled in, gently blend with your finger. You can set everything in place by dusting the Ethereal Setting Powder ($38) across your lid.

Inner Corner Color

Marrisa Wilson

Many of this season's eye looks placed an emphasis on the inner corner, with MUAs adding bright shadow shades to the area. Kevyn Aucoin Beauty’s Global Director of Artistry & Education, Nick Lujan, brought this vibrant eye to life for Marrisa Wilson’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Lujan applied the Precision Eye Definer (in the shade Vanta) as the eyeshadow base. Then, Lujan grabbed the Contour Eyeshadow Palette, using the shade Tuxedo on the lid, Brick on the crease, and Poetic and Spellbound on the brow bone. For the pop of color, you can use any shade of your choice (orange, red, and green were used in the show).

Nails

Rainbow Mani

Alice + Olivia

We've spotted maximalist manicures everywhere. Celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards designed an exciting multi-color mani for the Alice + Olivia presentation. '[I created] a colorful, bold French nail to complement the whimsy of the collection," she says. Edwards used the KISS Bare But Better Nails ($9) in Nude Drama on each model. She then filed the press-ons to achieve an almond shape and proceeded to paint each nail tip a different color, creating a playful rainbow effect.

Chromecore Nails

Tommy Hilfiger

Chromecore has taken over. Case in point: the nails at the Tommy Hilfiger show. Many models were decked out with silver manicures created by nail artist Naomi Yasuda. She prepped the nails with GelBottle's Base Coat ($21), applied two coats of Mirror Chrome Liquid Metallic Studio Gel ($17), and finished with Extreme Shine Topcoat ($21).

