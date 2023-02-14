The Best NYFW Nail Trends So Far—From Latex Tips to Mosaic French

New York Fashion Week is underway, and it's safe to say: Backstage feels exciting again. From detailed makeup looks like graphic eyes and glazed blush to intricate hair like floral buns and lattice braids—there's already been a wealth of creative beauty inspo to pull from. It doesn't stop at hair or makeup, though. Nail looks have been equally inventive with stiletto tips and colorful accents. Ahead, we're rounding up some of our favorites, and we'll be updating this space all week with more from backstage.

Mosaic French

Patbo / Kiss Nails

Celebrity nail artist and KISS Brand Ambassador Gina Edwards coined the "mosaic French" manicure backstage at PatBO. "The collection brings us into the Kate Moss era with an edgy gracefulness. We did four total nail looks featuring colored French tips, and the core nail look was an interlocking pattern of all the colors for a multi-colored tip French," Edwards explained.

To get the look at home, Edwards recommends using KISS Bare But Better Nails in Nude Drama ($9) as your base. Then, add a french white polish across the tip. Mix your favorite polish colors with a detail brush to make interlocking "S" shapes until they're gilded together for the mosaic effect.

Two-Toned Tips

Prabal Gurung

Edwards also curated the roster of nail looks for Prabal Gurung. This season Gurung explored moodier, richer tones, incorporating saffron and burgundy in garments. Edward created a two-toned parallel tip using KISS products that you can copy using the same burgundy-black color scheme or any hue of your choosing.

Girly Goth

Jade Farrar

Bows were all over the NYFW runway, with Sandy Liang leading the trend. Sailor Moon was one of the inspirations for Sandy Liang's Fall/Winter 2023 collection, and lead nail artist Holly Falcone leaned into that for the nails seen on the runway. Falcone used "multi-tone off-white pearl to compliment the pearls Sandy used in many of her accessories."

To create this gothic-font mani, Falcone used ORLY Breathable Polish in Crystal Healing ($12) and hand-painted the word "princess" using ORLY Liquid Vinyl, sealed with Shining Armor Top Coat ($11).

Latex Stiletto

rodarte

Danielle Candido used Morgan Taylor products to create "gothic fairy-inspired" stiletto nails using a black polish base dipped in metallics for a shiny, latex finish. "The black grounds all of the majestic colors, and the shape of the nail reflects the plugging necklines, angular designs, and graphic eyeliner in linear shapes," Candido explains.

