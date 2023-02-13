The Best Makeup Trends We Spotted at NYFW—From Glazed Blush to Gilded Accents

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and while we stay hydrated and keep up with our day-to-day tasks, we here at Byrdie HQ are also hitting the shows. And though said shows might be centered around, well, fashion, we personally think the makeup looks are just as important. After all, when you see a look on red carpets, your feed, and at the shows, it's pretty safe to say you've got a full-fledged trend on your hands.

Want to know which makeup looks we'll be trying out this fall? Keep reading for our favorite makeup trends from the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter '23 shows.

Girly Goth

What would happen if Black Swan's Nina Sayers got really into Siouxsie and the Banshees? That question was answered at Rodarte, where James Kaliardos for NARS created dramatic eye looks with the help of the brand's Climax Liquid Liner ($24), High Pigment Longwear Eyeliner ($24) in Ocean Drive, and Climax Mascara ($25).

Fernanda Calfat / Getty Images

On the "dark bimbo" end of the goth spectrum, Kim Shui sent models marching down the runway in lip combos that would definitely get the Maddy Perez seal of approval. MAC key MUA Romero Jennings used the Lip Pencil in Nightmoth ($21) and the Locked Kiss Ink 24Hour Lip Color—Gossip in the center and Sardonic on the outer parameter ($33 each)—for the bold pout. The whole thing was topped off with clear Lipglass ($21), of course.

Fuchsia Shine

JP YIM / GETTY IMAGES

At Christian Siriano, Sofia Tilbury took inspiration from romantic gardens and one of the most timeless style icons—Audrey Hepburn—to create radiant, skin-forward makeup looks. "I wanted the models’ skin to look fresh, plump, and dewy, so we started with the skin-cushioning, exfoliator-meets-essence Glow Toner ($55), and layered with the super-hydrating Magic Serum Crystal Elixir ($80), which contains polyglutamic acid to instantly quench the skin," said Tilbury, who wrapped up the base prep with the Magic Cream ($64). A bold "pop of confident color" in the form of the brand's K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Velvet Underground ($34) completed the look.

Glazed Blush

Kevyn Aucoin

At Marrissa Wilson's presentation, Nick Lujan, director of artistry and education at Kevyn Aucoin, created a glazed blush moment with the help of a slightly unexpected tool: lipstick. Lujan used the brand's Unforgettable Lipstick in the shade Fatal ($30) on a contour brush "and really bounced and pressed it into the temple and up toward the crease of the eye." After setting with loose powder, "we used The Neo-Blush in Sunset ($38) to amp up the blush look and give it a little more warmth without it being too red," Lujan said.



Golden Girls

FERNANDA CALFAT / GETTY IMAGES

While all the models at Prabal Gurung were styled with brushed-up brows and diffused, smokey cat eyes, there were four unique variations on "tribal punk" created by MAC's Sil Bruinsma. And though we love them all, we have to admit: There's something impossibly chic about a nearly-naked face with one bold, gold makeup accessory. This gilded moment was created by drawing a 1/2 moon shape between the eyebrows with the MAC Pigment in Old Gold ($23).

Jason Wu

Jason Wu Beauty's lead makeup artist Diane Kendal used shades of gold to harken back to the silver screen. "This look reflects this season’s outfits by combining sexy touches with a bit of edge," said Kendal. "Eyes are the punctuation of these looks with beautiful smoky eyes that... nods to cinema." She used the deep shades and gold shimmers from the brand's Flora 25 Eyeshadow Palette in Earth Angel ($35) to create the look.