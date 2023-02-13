The Best NYFW Hair Trends So Far—From Lattice Braids to Extreme Bobs

New York Fashion Week is in full swing once again, and this season has delivered a much-needed dose of beauty inspiration. Over the last few days, we've watched models grace the runway with gorgeous makeup looks, glamorous nail sets, and game-changing hairdos. In terms of the latter, it seems there was a heightened sense of creativity and playfulness this season. From floral-inspired buns to extreme bobs, plenty of hair trends have caught our eye. Keep scrolling to take a look at them all. P.S. We'll be updating this list as Fashion Week Fall/Winter '23 continues.

Floral-Inspired Updos

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for TRESemme

Rose-bud buns were the star of Christian Siriano's show. "We were inspired by the hand-crafted floral accents found throughout the collection to echo this in the hair by creating a rose-like twist, with a 'stem' of hair weaving down the crown of the head, meeting the rose-like bun in the back," Unilever stylist and celebrity hair artist Lacy Redway says. Redway used three key TRESemmé products to achieve the style—One Step Blowout Balm ($6), Extra Hold Mousse ($7), and Freeze Hold Hair Spray ($7).

Tia Adeola / Hannah Turner Harts for BFA / Andrea Sabugo

The updos at Tia Adeola pull inspiration from the iconic '90s film B.A.P.S. Many models hit the runway with gel-sculpted curls tucked into a sleek petal-like bun. "This season, we're taking inspiration from the iconic '90s Atlanta style, adding extra length and flair to our models' tresses with long extensions and bold gel-sculpted curls," hairstylist Mike Martinez says. Martinez used Bread's new Hair-Gel (launching on March 3) to achieve all styles.

Extreme Bobs

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for TRESemme

Bobs are back—and the Simkhai show spotlighted the beauty of the blunt cut. Odile Gilbert, celebrity hair artist for TRESemmé, created the models' super sleek and polished bobs using the Pro Infusion Fluid Smooth Hair Tonic Water ($9), Keratin Smooth Heat Defense Spray ($7), and Ultra Fine Hairspray ($8). "Every look is slightly different to accentuate the natural beauty of the hair, yet each is defined by polished sleekness for a conducive look," Gilbert notes.

Proenza Schouler

Hairstylist Guido enhanced the Proenza models' bobs by adding a touch of texture. He used Bumble and Bumble products like the Don’t Blow it (Fine) ($32), Don’t Blow It (Thick) ($32), Brilliantine ($26), and Spray de Mode Hairspray ($34) to enhance the hair's natural movement.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for TRESemme

Rodarte's hair vibe leaned into the gothic fairy aesthetic. The sleek and simple bobs—also styled by Gilbert—featured tiny twists at the front and dramatic hair accessories. "The hair is intended to appear natural with a carefree feel," she explains. Gilbert prepped the hair using the Pro Infusion Fluid Smooth Shampoo ($7) and Pro Infusion Fluid Smooth Conditioner ($9). She styled the hair using the Pro Infusion Fluid Smooth Hair Tonic Water ($9), Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray ($7), and Extra Hold Hair Spray ($8).

Lattice Braids

Collina Strada

Box braids are inherently intricate, but the Collina Strada show gave us an idea of how to enhance them further. Lead hair stylist for Bumble and bumble Evanie Frausto created a lattice-net hood to go on top of the braids, creating a beautiful cascading effect.

Ulla Johnson / @maxwellpicswell

At Ulla Johnson, session stylist Joey George incorporated geometric shapes into the models' braids, drawing inspiration from Botticelli paintings. George used Oribe products—including the Curl Gelee ($44), Flash Form Finishing Spray Wax ($44), and Rough Luxury Molding Wax ($39)—to achieve the patterned braided styles.

