The 10 Biggest NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Beauty Trends So Far

During New York Fashion Week, the spotlight is rightfully placed on each designer's newest collection. However, the accompanying beauty looks are just as important (and exciting). A model's hair, makeup, and nails are integral puzzle pieces that help complete the story the designer is striving to convey. Every season, we look forward to our favorite beauty pros and fashion experts teaming up to create fantastical beauty moments that always leave us in awe.

Over the past few days, our eyes have been glued to the runways to take inventory of the next biggest trends. From the bejeweled hair parts at the Bronx and Banco show to the bold '80s-inspired blush looks spotted at the Christian Cowan presentation, it's clear that we're entering into an exciting season for beauty. Ahead, we've rounded up 10 hair, makeup, and nail trends from the Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Week. We'll be updating this story as the looks come in throughout the week, so circle back to get your daily beauty fix.

Makeup

DIY Blush

Smashbow / Christian Cowan



'80s glamour is back. Smashbox Cosmetic's global pro lead artist Lori Taylor Davis draped hot pink blush from each model's cheeks to their temples for the Christian Cowan show. "Blush is back," she says. "We're serving worn-in intensity but DIY impact." To create the bold blush look, Davis used the Smashbox Cosmetics Be Legendary Prime and Plush Lipstick ($24).

Black Lip Liner

Victor Glemaud

Dark lip liner is making a comeback, and we're here for it. At the Victor Glemaud show, models graced the runway with rich black lip liner. If you're looking to test out the trend, we suggest using the NYX Professional Makeup Retractable Lip Liner ($5) in Black Lips.

Nocturnal Eyes

John Lamparski / Getty Images

Makeup artist Fara Homidi's "nocturnal eye" look was a standout part of the beauty direction for the Eckhaus Latta show. "[The eyes] are rimmed with careless bits of grease and chunky glitter," she says. You can recreate the look with MAC Cosmetics' Prolong Wear Eye Liner and Brow Gel ($19), Prep and Prime 24-Hour Extended Eye Base ($25), and Glitter (in turquoise or black).

Modern Smoky Eyes

Calla Kessler

Jason Wu's show gifted us with vibrant, smoky eyes inspired by the '60s. "We used a beautiful yellow as a pop of color in the inner corner to bring even more interest to the eye, which also makes it great for day or night," makeup artist Diane Kendal says. Kendal achieved the colorful smoky eye look using the Jason Wu Beauty Flora 25 ($26)and Flora 4 02 Santa Fe ($9) palettes.

Bouquet Eyes

Shayne Oliver / Pat McGrath Labs

Leave it to the legendary Pat McGrath to bring us an outside-of-the-box eye look. "We were obsessed with the idea of creating human bouquets," she says. "Shayne wanted everyone to feel like creatures from the forest. Each look is a work of art." For this particular look, McGrath concealed the model's eyebrows with Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer ($32) and set them with Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder ($38). She then applied bold red pigment onto the eyes and embellished the lashes with stems.

Thin Eyebrows

Noam Galai / Getty Images

No, we're not telling you to pluck your eyebrows into oblivion. But, yes, thin eyebrows have returned. At the Tia Adeola show, makeup artist T.Cooper opted for each model to have skinny brows to allow the eyeshadow to be the star of the show.

Hair

Bejeweled Parts

Andrew Warner

Bronx and Banco's newest collection draws inspiration from '80s megawatt glamour, and the hair looks matched that energy. The models' bejeweled hair parts—created by Moroccanoil artistic director Kevin Hughes— immediately captured our attention.

Braided Buns

Greg Kessler

Hairstylist Jawara added a modern twist to the classic bun for the Brandon Maxwell show. To achieve the braided updo, Jawara took an inch-wide section of hair down the center and braided it to the nape. He secured the remaining hair into a ponytail and then twisted it into a bun. He finished the look by tying it with a black ribbon and using the new Dyson Flyaway Attachment for the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer to smooth any stray hairs.

Nails

Barely-There Color

Proenza Schuler

While many runways featured over-the-top glam, there are also hints of minimalism in this season's beauty looks. At the Proenza Schouler show, sheer manicures made an appearance. You can give yourself a simple, clean manicure like this using one coat of JINSoon Nail Polish in Dew ($18).

Contrasting Tones

Christian Siriano/OPI

Inspired by the contrasting light and dark blue tones in Christian Siriano's collection, nail artist Gina Edwards designed this chic two-tone manicure. Edwards used shades from OPI's XBOX and Downtown LA collections, starting with the Natural Nail Base Coat ($10). She then applied two coats of the Nail Lacquer in "Cant CTRL Me" ($10) and allowed it to dry. Using a striper brush, she then drew a free-forming “S” using the Nail Lacquer in “Isn’t It Grand Avenue” ($11) and filled it in. Alongside the “S” curve, Edwards used the striper brush and “Isn’t It Grand Avenue” ($11) again to draw a thin line starting from the cuticle line to the tip. To seal the manicure, she applied the brand's Top Coat.

