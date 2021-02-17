The Biggest Hair and Makeup Trends from NYFW F/W 21 (So Far)

NYFW has kicked off yet again and we’re more than ready for a little inspiration in the beauty front. Though this season we'll be taking in all of the hair, nail, and makeup moments virtually instead of in-person, there's still plenty of noteworthy beauty moments worth saving to our "beauty inspo" Pinterest board. So far there's been Regencycore-inspired hair at Alice + Olivia with plenty of accessories, graphic liner at Anna Sui courtesy of Dame Pat McGrath, skinimalism as Jason Wu, and much more. To stay ahead of the trends we’ll be updating throughout NYFW. Read on to see our official Fall/Winter '21 beauty trend report.

Makeup Trends

Trend #1 Skinimalism

Jason Wu

We called it: skin is in. Fresh, dewy skin reigned supreme at a number of shows, but it stole the show at Markarian and Jason Wu. The inspiration behind the makeup at Jason Wu was "a bright summer day in the '70s, created with glowing skin and a soft sultry eye in mind," explains lead makeup artist Diane Kendal.

To get the natural glow paired with the '70s-inspired wash of color on the eyes at Jason Wu, Kendall started with applying 111SKIN Antioxidant Energising Essence ($100) and Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask ($32) to models' skin, then finished with Jason Wu Beauty's Hot Fluff ($12) on the eyes.

Trend #2: Lived-In Liner

Alice + Olivia

This season we've spotted plenty of grungy, smoky liner looks like the rock 'n roll smoky eye at Alice + Olivia. To get the look, makeup artist Jessi Butterfield used the Deck of Scarlet Kajal Eye Pencil in Black Magic. “Completely line the eye upper and lower lid; it doesn’t have to be perfect because we’re going to smoke it right after," she explains, “After you feel good about the rims, use a tight pencil-like brush to buff the product up and out. Continue building your shape until you encompass the entire eyelid. Follow up with a fluffy eyeshadow brush this time to create a soft focus finish.”

She pressed matte and metallic shadows to smoke it out and filled in any gaps with liquid liner. Last but not, least she finished the look with Deck of Scarlett Mascara.

Victoria Beckham

If the rock and roll liner isn't your thing, give the softer, smudged liner from look from Victoria Beckham's latest collection a try. "This season, the beauty was all about a cool ’90s girl look," Victoria Beckham said. "I love how soft and sultry the eyes are." To get the look, lead makeup artist Lucia Pieroni smudged Victoria Beckham's new Satin Kajal Liner ($26) on the upper and lower lashline.

Trend #3: Blush Tones

Prabal Gurung

We’re totally crushing on the subtle-yet-stunning blush at Prabal Gurung’s presentation. The collection was a love letter to New York City and featured Valentine-worthy shades and colors, but our eyes were on the fresh-faced blush paired with red lips, a combo dreamed up by lead makeup artist Romero Jennings. Using MAC Cosmetics' blush, he added a soft watercolor-esque wash of color to the model’s cheeks.

Trend #4: '70s Green

Anna Sui

We never get tired of the graphic liner trend especially if Dame Pat McGrath is involved. At Anna Sui Pat McGrath accented the '70s inspired collection with graphic green, metallic liner.

To get the look, she prepped models' eyes with Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer ($32) and set with a layer of Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Setting Powder ($38). Then, she used a wet precision brush to apply the shade Emerald Blitz from the Mothership II: Sublime Palette ($125). For a finishing touch, use lash glue to apply a crystal at the end of the liner.

Hair Trends

Trend #1: Regencycore Hair

It's no surprise this major beauty and style trend is showing up on the runways. Alice + Olivia paired the Gossip Girl inspired (and styled by the show’s costume designer) collection with a rock and roll smoky eye and hair that wouldn't look out of place in Bridgerton. Hairstylist Charles Amos brought hair to new heights with braids, tons of volume, accessories, and of course, glamour.

Trend #2: Freestyle Ponytail

Jason Wu

The look at Jason Wu was all about embracing texture. “I wanted to bring out every girl’s unique textures and integrate them into this look’s finishings” explains hairstylist Lacy Redway. Prepping hair with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray ($5), she added a center part and volume and texture with TRESemmé Volume Thickening Spray ($8).

To conceal your hair tie, take a small section of hair from your ponytail, spray it with hairspray, then wrap it around the base of the hair tie, tucking it in with a bobby pin.

Trend #3: Air-Dried Texture

Victoria Beckham

Jason Wu wasn't the only show where we stylists embraced the model's natural textures. There were far less sleek, straight looks and more curls, coils, and waves spotted at shows like Tanya Taylor, Ulla Johnson, and Veronica Beard.

Of course, there were still plenty of straighteners backstage like at Victoria Beckham but instead of super-straight locks, stylist Anthony Turner created a lived-in look. "The inspiration behind the look is really about celebrating the girl’s individuality by looking at their hair and not really changing it too much, but just making them a better version of themselves. It’s a very easy and doable look which is totally achievable at home," he explains.

He prepped hair with ghd Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray ($25) and then used the ghd Helios Professional Hairdryer ($249) to dry the styling products into the hair and give the hair a shiny finish overall. Lastly, he used the ghd Platinum+ Styler ($249) bending hair to add texture and waves.

Trend #4: Upgraded Hair Accessories

Ulla Johnson

Earrings and necklaces aren't the only way to add something extra to your look. Hair accessories are still having a moment, and this season we've spotted a few we can't wait to try. At Ulla Johnson, a model's beads accented her braids and paired perfectly with her look.

Ulla Johnson

Another model sported a modern, handmade barrette to accent her ponytail.

ADEAM

Another look we love? Patterned headscarves at ADEAM for a quick and easy hairstyle upgrade.

Trend #5: Center Parts

Negris LeBrum

Gen Z’s answer to the side part has been all over the runways and now it’s official: center parts are here to stay. If you’re worried you can’t pull off the part, we spotted this super sleek-yet-wearable look at Negris LeBrum.

Nail Trends

Trend #1: Mix and Matte

Prabal Gurung

The nails at Prabal Gurung were a mix of matte and glossy polishes, and surprisingly easy to try at home. "The nail look was inspired by a couture shape with a modern twist," explains celebrity nail artist and KISS Brand Ambassador Gina Edwards. "The matte and gloss half moon style in a deep bordeaux has a dark romantic feel, just like New York City"

To get the look grab your press-ons, like the matte Kiss Gel Fantasy False Nails ($9) and a glossy, clear topcoat. Using the clear topcoat, create half-moon shapes at the base and the tip of the nail for a runway-worthy manicure.

Trend #2: Minimalist Nail Art

Rebecca Minkoff

Giving us inspo for our next mani and selfie, Rebecca Minkoff shared a look at the nails from her show. The press-on nails from KISS and imPress featured a set with cream-colored polish and with Yin and Yang accents and a gold-tipped French manicure.