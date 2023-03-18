The Face-Sculpting Device That Shoppers Call an "Alternative" to Botox Is 50% Off Today Only

Once you’ve mastered the daily concoctions of cleansers, serums, and creams in a multi-step routine of coordinating ingredients and textures, you may start thinking about what comes next. For many, the next logical step is introducing tools into your routine. The NuFace is one such device that has exploded in popularity in the last few years. While effective, the device comes at an investment price. But for the first time ever, one of their most popular products—Mini+ Microcurrent Kit—is 50 percent off for one day only, Saturday, March 18, as part of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event.

Ulta

Shop now: NuFace MINI+ Smart Petite Microcurrent Kit, $122.50 (originally $245)

Microcurrent devices used to only be available at top of the line spas or doctor’s offices, but NuFace brought the technology to the masses in the form of an at-home device. The Microcurrent Kit that’s on sale comes with a mini device, in Sandy Pink, two of the activators, silk creme and gel, which need to be applied before your treatment, and an applicator brush. The activators include enough product for two months of use. The Mini+ has three intensity levels ranging from 70 to 335 microamps of current. It’s recommended to use the NuFace daily for five to 20 minutes to see results. There’s even an app that can guide you through the directions and how to treat each area of the face, jawline, and neck.

Now that’s all well and good, but the question on everyone’s mind is: does it work? TLDR: yes. NuFace’s devices use microcurrent to send waves of energy down through the skin to the muscles in order to increase ATP. ATP is the energy center for all cells (think: gas for a car) and can stimulate the production of collagen to smooth fine lines, as well as tighten and lift the muscles in the face over time. The device has also received FDA clearance. It’s like exercise for your face—it puts the muscles to work to get stronger and more toned with use.

I can personally attest to the results seen with consistent use of the NuFace Mini—both immediately and over time. But you don’t have to just take my word for it, Ulta’s customers rave about it, too. “It tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles & reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles! I am over 40 years old & have been wanting to find something like this! As a working & busy mom I love that it only takes 5 mins/day to work its magic! I can see my wrinkles are less noticeable, my cheeks & jawline are more defined & I look more refreshed. This product is a game changer. I will be recommending this to all my friends!,” said one reviewer. One customer even went so far as to say they “no longer needed Botox.”

This is the lowest price NuFace MINI+ Smart Petite Microcurrent Kit has ever been and the sale only lasts for one day at Ulta.

Shop More Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Deals