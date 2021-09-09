Makeup industry vet Jenny Frankel founded Nudestix with her daughters, Taylor and Ally, when she realized they couldn't find the kind of makeup that they wanted to wear.

"My daughters wanted makeup that was fun, light, effortless," family matriarch Jenny tells Byrdie. "Instead, in 2014, all we were seeing was unattainable models and beauty standards, and really loud, artistic makeup. "Skinimalism" wasn't really a thing yet. We wanted to make easy, effortless makeup for real women—at every skill set—that just makes you the best version of you."



Nudestix FOUNDED: Jenny, Taylor, and Ally Frankel, in 2014 BASED IN: Toronto PRICING: $$ BEST KNOWN FOR: Easy, multitasking makeup crayons for women on the go MOST POPULAR PRODUCTS: Tinted Blur Stick, Nudies Bronze Stick FUN FACT: Nudestix takes a "life cycle" approach to their packaging, and has a sustainable recycling program for returning containers called Save a Tin. OTHER BRANDS YOU'LL LOVE: Milk Makeup, Kosas

For the Frankels that meant creating the brand's signature makeup crayons to start: easy, multi-use chubby sticks made for busy working women who need something quick and effortless. That quickly expanded into a variety of products—from cream concealers and liquid eyeliners to, most recently, a skincare collection—but the brand ethos always remained the same: convenient, easy-to-use makeup for the everyday, on-the-go girl. "Whether you're 18 or 60," says Jenny. "It's meant for moms, career women—anyone who's busy or active and just needs something that fits into their routine, something they can throw in their bag."



Not only are Nudestix products designed to be convenient and effortless to use, they're formulated to actually work, big-time. "We formula-test on real people, real skin tones, real skin types," Jenny says. "We include ingredients in our face makeup that offer real efficacy."

Nudestix's cream formulas have become a signature for the brand, as well as the professional-level finish that comes with them. "Makeup artists use them all the time on photo shoots," says Jenny. "Because they're just so long-lasting and high-performance with a photo-perfect finish."

It almost sounds too good to be true, but after trying the products for myself to see what all the hype was about, I can confirm that Nudestix really does walk the walk—especially when it comes to sustainability. The brand offers a recycling program for customers to send back their empty reusable tins if they don't want them: "We take responsibility for the life cycles of our packaging and products. The packaging and tins are already eco-friendly and recyclable, and with our Save a Tin program, we send them a compostable bag for them to simply send back to us with their empty tins." The Frankels also say they make it a point to create products that will last, and last, and last. "We make high-quality, ethically made products that will last you a long time, which in and of itself is more sustainable than cheap, low-quality products."



With clean, natural ingredients, sustainable packaging, high-performance formulas, and sleek, pretty branding, it's no wonder Nudestix is such a hit. Read on for our top picks from Nudestix.

