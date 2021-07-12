Nude makeup isn't a one-size-fits-all, and beauty brands are aware of this more than ever. Brands are now launching shade ranges and offerings for a variety of skin tones. Because nude can mean something for you, yet be completely different for your neighbor, this emphasis on creating a diverse range of nude shades is incredibly important.

Ahead, we chatted with celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon about diversity in the industry, along with some of her favorite products at the moment. We've put together an impressive list of beauty brands that are rethinking nude and taking inclusivity seriously—and succeeding.