Ask someone what look they're aiming for on their wedding day, and there is a solid chance the response will be something along the lines of "timeless but also like the best version of myself." One of the easiest ways to achieve this is by opting for an of-the-moment beauty look you love but paring it back by choosing subtle, neutral tones that will never go out of style.

Cue the nude chrome wedding manicure. Read on for everything you need to know about this nuptial-friendly take on the internet's favorite nail trend.

What Is a Nude Chrome Manicure?

At its core, the chrome manicure consists of topping off any base color you'd like with chrome powder. The look gained popularity through Hailey Beiber, whose manicurist Zola Ganzorigt gave the Rhode Beauty founder a "glazed donut" manicure consisting of a sheer beige base and pearly chrome topper that quickly became the nail look of the summer (if not the year).

And while you can wear the chrome effect with any base, a neutral base—think beige, caramel, or soft ballerina pink—topped off with a pearlescent chrome powder is naturally becoming a popular choice for those getting engaged and married.

Celebrity nail artist Imarni gave singer Pixie Lott a gleaming and iridescent nude chrome manicure for her wedding to Oliver Cheshire. The trendy update on the traditional neutral wedding mani paired perfectly with the pop star's fitted Schiaparelli wedding dress. More recently, Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown announced her engagement to Jacob Hurley Bongiovi with a black and white beach photo shoot and a pearlescent manicure that appeared to have a white base.

How to Get the Look

What the "nude" in a nude chrome wedding manicure means is entirely up to you—it can be something that blends in seamlessly with your skin tone or simply a chic neutral. If you've got a polish in mind, but it's a little too opaque for your liking, mix it with a clear polish or base coat to sheer it out.

If you're opting for gel polish and a chrome powder or eyeshadow (which can function as chrome powder in a pinch), Sundays CEO Amy Ling Lin told us, "You'll need to apply your gel base and two coats of color, cure it with your LED light, and then rub chrome powder onto each nail." If you decide to stick to traditional polish and a chrome topper, wait for your color to fully dry before applying your chrome finish. In both cases, you'll want to lock in all your hard work with a nice glossy top coat. (If you went the gel route, don't forget that you'll need to cure your top coat, too.)

Of course, you always have the option of going to the salon, too. After months of wedding planning, you definitely deserve a little treat.