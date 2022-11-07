The Fashion Launches That Should Be On Your Radar This November

November has brought a variety of clothing and accessory launches, but many spoke to the same futuristic, cool-girl aesthetic—we're seeing some our favorite brands innovate in a way that feels elevated and next level. This month brought creativity and out-of-the-box thinking in regards to the latest fashion launches in a way that's been refreshing to witness.

We've also seen brands disrupting the norm of their usual identities to give us sculpted, metallic, elevated pieces that are great for special occasions, but also add a bit of drama to your everyday life. We're in the age of grandeur and innovation, allowing for back-to-back collections that continue to break the internet. Want to know what launches and campaigns in November stood out? We have you covered with the double-take-worthy drops of the month.

Keep reading for the best new fashion launches this November.

Dezi Eyewear

Dezi Drippy Sunglasses $95.00 Shop

Dezi Eyewear didn't come to play with their latest sunnies drop. The new style Drippy ($95), was definitely created with the cool girl in mind, and the twisted metal accents are sure to garner some attention. And back by popular demand is the Cuffed style ($85) in a sleek steel colorway with pierced hoop details. Both styles are perfect for adding some edge to your winter staples—but act quick, since they tend to sell out.

Steve Madden

Steve Madden Cypress Boot $180.00 Shop

Steve Madden is taking shoe lovers on a fantasy getaway to Maddenwood this holiday season, and they brought Chloe Cherry, Latto, and Bella Poarch along for the ride. Each celeb curated a profile of their favorite shoes, accessories, and fashion items from Steve Madden for the campaign. Styled uniquely to their personalities, each star was shot in head-to-toe Steve Madden, but the shoes are definitely the star of the show.

When asked what the Steve Madden brand meant to her, Latto told us, "Steve Madden is the high quality, trendy brand that people can afford. I wasn't always rich and famous, so I know the importance of this brand for the everyday baddie."

Converse

Converse Run Star Legacy CX $120.00 Shop

Converse continues to break the internet with their platform sneaker releases, and that trend doesn't appear to be stopping any time soon. They recently released their Run Star Legacy CX ($120) in six color options. The futuristic design encompasses a lightweight cloud-like platform, a back bumper for easy removal, and an exaggerated wing tongue for a fresh take on their classic silhouette. The brand that has been around for generation after generation continues to push the envelope with its innovation, while still staying true to its DNA.

Free People x Anna Sui

Free People x Anna Sui Anabele Bias Dress $298.00 Shop

Free People recently collaborated with iconic American fashion designer Anna Sui. Known for her perfect balance of punk-grunge and femme designs, a Free People collab seems like a match made in heaven. The line features mixed prints, ruffle and raw edge detailing, moody but rich colors and prints, and whimsical fabrications in everything from tights to Sui's signature baby doll dresses. Ana Sui effortlessly blended her iconic styling with the boho-chic brand for a collection we didn't know we needed.

H&M

H&M Studio Collection Flounce-Trimmed Top $99.00 Shop

Blurring the lines between what is real and what isn't is what H&M's Neo Real A/W22 Collection is all about. The line combines minimalism and futuristic glamour in an unconventional yet refreshing way for a much-needed dose of dopamine. The space age-inspired collection brings on the bold colors, sculpted and structured silhouettes, eye-catching metallic sequins, and elevation of everyday pieces. The intergalactic trip that is H&M's A/W22 collection will make you never want to come back down to earth.

Nike

Nike Show X Rush Sunglasses $184.00 Shop

Nike recently collaborated with NFL cornerback Shaquill Griffin on the unisex Show X Rush Sunglasses Collection. Ideal for high-performance training, the shades also hit the recent emerging streetwear trend right on the nose with this wrap-around style. The sporty lenses come in black or two different tint shade options, and black or white frames. So, these shades are a must if you're looking to keep your sunglasses on while in motion or embody the Y2K aesthetic.

Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia Solene Mini Rhinestone Bag $398.00 Shop

Just in time for the holidays, cool girl-loved brand Cult Gaia just dropped three new sparkle-encrusted purses: the Solene ($398), a mini top handle bag; the Lucinda ($218), a square clutch; and the Lucinda Shoulder Bag ($368), a larger version of the Lucinda with a chain strap. The bags are the perfect finishing touch for any fancy party, but also look incredible with a sweater and jeans for a dinner date or errands.

