Add These November Beauty Launches to Your Holiday Wishlist

Somehow, November is already here, which marks the official start of the holiday season. With the winter festivities ahead comes decking the halls, gathering with family and friends, and shopping for all the amazing people in your life. And what better gift to give those you love (or yourself) than products that make you feel empowered and confident in your skin?

This month, we'll be adding luxe hair scents, everyday eyeshadow palettes, and de-puffing face tools to our holiday wishlists. Whether you're looking to shop for yourself or your family and friends, our favorite beauty and wellness brands stepped up for the occasion with this month's releases. If you're wondering what launches you should add to your wishlist, we've got you covered with the best of the best.

Scroll on for the best November beauty launches.

Crown Affair

Crown Affair The Signature Scent Hair Perfume $85.00 Shop

The Signature Scent ($85) hair fragrance by Crown Affair is sure to have everyone turning heads at all your holiday gatherings. The non-drying hair perfume has top notes of bergamot, yuzu, and lemongrass that will give you an instant energy boost. The middle notes offer calla lily, fresh water lotus, and green tea to help calm and leave your hair smelling fresh. And throughout the day, base notes of teakwood, sandalwood, cedar, and amber will leave you feeling warm and cozy.

Stripes

Stripes The Full Monty Body Oil $65.00 Shop

Give the gift of peace with this new menopause-focused brand. Stripes came on the market with the purpose of offering solutions that ease the symptoms of menopause to create a sense of community as well as educate consumers. Founder Naomi Watts wants to restore confidence and clarity around the not-so-taboo topic of menopause. The line offers 11 products—ranging from hair masks to lube—that target menopausal symptoms with holistic solutions for everything from hot flashes to skin elasticity.

Hipdot

Hipdot Eyecons Sculpted Pigments $12.00 Shop

Hipdot is taking its eyeshadow game to the next level with their latest launch of Hello Kitty 3D figurines ($12). The collectable eyeshadows come in six different shades and can be used with your favorite makeup brush, your fingers, or kept as a cute collectible for all the Hello Kitty stans. The perfect holiday gift for the HK lover in your life.

Orpehus

Orpheus Resurrection Serum Slip Cleanser $48.00 Shop

Orpheus Skin's new Resurection Serum Slip Cleanser ($48) is the product you didn't know your morning routine was missing. The unique serum-like texture is a sensory experience, and once activated by water, it turns into a velvety microfoam offering a soft lathering cleanse. But the shining star of this product is the lactic acid and the lime-pearl extract, wich help stimulate cell turnover and gently exfoliate away impurities to reveal your best skin.

MDO M.D Simon Ourian

MDO M.D Simon Ourian MDO Facial Cryo Lift Tools $75.00 Shop

It may be getting cold outside, but cryotherapy is colder. And now, with M.D Simon Ourian's latest launch, you can give yourself a cryo facial at home. The new MDO Facial Cryo Lift Tools ($75) have plenty of benefits, including soothing inflamed skin, sculpting and contouring, depuffing, and promoting lymphatic drainage and blood circulation throughout the face.

Barney's New York Beauty

Barney's New York Beauty GLOCELA Water Essence $108.00 Shop

The iconic Barney's New York has officially pivoted into the beauty and wellness space with the brand's Barney's New York Beauty launch, just in time for the gifting season. The debut product line consists of a serum, a hybrid cleanser, water essence, a rich and light gel cream, and five two-step double-action hydrogel masks. Their hero ingredient for the collection is a premium antioxidant complex, GLOCELA, formulated exclusively for Barneys New York Beauty. The complex is made up of eight rare ingredients that deliver powerful antioxidant benefits to improve skin tone, texture, and moisture retention.

Makeup By Mario

Makeup By Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette $68.00 Shop

The first of its kind for the Makeup by Mario brand, the Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow ($68) 12-pan palette offers three finishes: sueded mattes, natural metallics, and a glossy shimmer. The sueded mattes have an enhanced grip for richer pigment, the natural metallics highlight micronized pigments for a seamless application, and the glossy shimmer is infused with pearls coated with emollient binders that will give a wet-like shine to your lids—the perfect day-to-night palette just in time for the holidays.

Biossance

Biossance Squalane + Retinol Night Serum $72.00 Shop

Biossance is back with their highly anticipated Squalane + Retinol Night Serum ($72). The time-release retinol, in combination with Biossance's signature squalane helps with the delivery of the retinol while minimizing dryness and irritation. The nightly serum also visibly improves fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, and dark spots—a must-add to your nighttime routine.

Dior

Dior Limited Edition Rogue Blush $47.00 Shop

We look forward to Dior's holiday offerings every single year, and 2022's options don't disappoint. One of our favorites from the range is the limited-edition Rogue Blush ($47). It comes in two universally flattering shades, Cosmic Coral, and Galactic Red, to perk up dull winter complexions—though the embossed stars are so pretty you may not want to use it.

Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Bombshell Magic $80.00 Shop

Victoria's Secret is celebrating the holidays early with the latest addition to its Bombshell family, Bombshell Magic ($80). The fragrance is inspired by the joy of the holidays, and features bright top notes of blackberry elixir and peony petals, while a base of warm vanilla and patchouli give it a cozy feel, perfect for winter.





