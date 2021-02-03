I presumed that I'd have little in common with 75-year-old fashion icon Norma Kamali. Simply put, the born-and-bred New Yorker, known for her oversize sleeping bag coats and figure-enhancing silhouettes, is eccentric. Or, at the very least, considered to be in circles outside her own. With deep respect and admiration for her legacy, I was more or less intimidated to interact with her for fear of seeming blank and overwhelmed by the energy. But after a few hours of preparation and a 45-minute Zoom call with Norma (yes, we’re on a first-name basis) to discuss her just-released book, I Am Invincible, I felt like I came out of an enlightening therapy session—one where deliberate anecdotes and personalized advice transcended my self-doubting state of mind to a more invincible one.

"I realized my purpose could be even fuller for women," Norma tells me of her intention to inspire confidence in women through more than well-fitting clothes. Though the details of her 50+ year career in fashion is enough to encourage endless women, including me, on numerous accounts, her zeal for experimentation with wellness makes her an authority on so much more, including an appreciation for life’s up-and-down journey.

"[With] my overall life experience at 75, I really recognize how incredible it is to be smart with life experience, and I wanted to share that it is not something to be afraid of, but something to embrace fully with joy," she explains of her book’s purpose.

Outlined by decade, the how-to guide details the intricacies of the designer’s life, but not in a narrated, revel-in-my-life-story kind of way. Instead, thoughtful and often witty life advice jumps off each page, from her strong anti-smoking and sun-safety stances to an insistence on a healthy diet and consistent exercise and sleep routines. At times, it feels like Norma is shouting her many viewpoints at you through a rollercoaster of fluctuating fonts and formatting—an intentional choice to emphasize different points and embody people’s manner of being.

While reading through the chapters, I felt the impact of the bold text and graphics. I instantly started reflecting upon the numerous tips and tricks for becoming one’s best self and went inward. During my conversation with Norma, I shared some of the percolating thoughts and takeaways I experienced while reading—many of which I haven’t articulated at length to those I hold dearest.

By the end of our conversation, we realized we’re both Cancers and have weddings planned very close together. The iconic woman before me somehow felt like a close girlfriend of many years, rather than a famous fashion designer spouting off decades of learned advice. Norma imparted many gems of wisdom to me during our chat, but eight lessons stuck with me. Keep scrolling to discover them all.