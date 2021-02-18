Score These Amazing Beauty Items For Less During Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
From fresh fashion finds and cozy loungewear to high-end beauty products, it's no secret Nordstrom is one of our go-to shopping destinations. From now through February 21, we're even more excited that Nordstrom has sweetened the deal with its Winter Sale. You can score up to 50 percent off beauty must-haves, from hair tools and perfumes to lip gloss bundles and mascaras, plus so much more. Whether it's time to upgrade up your skincare routine or your eyeshadow palette has seen better days, now's your chance to stock up without breaking the bank.
Here are the best beauty products to shop during Nordstrom's Winter Sale:
Kopari Full Size Coconut Deodorant Set
Normally $32, Now $22
Aluminum-free, vegan, and non-toxic, this all-natural deodorant set from Kopari is a great introduction to natural deodorant. Featuring three full-sized delicious scents: Original, Beach, and Extra Strength with CBD, you'll smell delicious and remain odor-free all day.
T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer with Dual Voltage
Normally $150, Now $99
Achieve that salon-level blowout in half the time with this small, yet powerful blow dryer. It also folds in half, making it easy to throw in your bag on your next weekend trip.
Fresh Cleanse & Mask Discovery Kit
Normally $72, Now $58
This kit is your secret to baby-smooth skin. It comes complete with Fresh's beloved bundle: The Soy Face Cleanser, Mini Rose Face Mask, and two Black Tea masks (an instant and an overnight). Trust us, your skin will thank you. Did we mention you'll also get a gift with purchase?
Deborah Lipmann Brave Honest Beautiful Nail Color Set
Normally $45, Now $31
Nail guru Deborah Lipmann's nail polishes are a salon-favorite for good reason, and now's your chance to try them at a fraction of the cost. This adorable set features nine gorgeously-hued nail polishes—all of which are full-coverage, long-lasting, and make your nails glisten.
Laura Mercier Kisses From the Balcony Lip Glacé Set
Normally $45, Now $29
Perfect for date night, this Parisian-inspired set of limited edition lip glosses are the ultimate accessory. Their adorable compact size also makes it easy to slip into your purse or pocket for quick touch-ups between sips.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Amrezy Palette
Normally $49, Now $34
From nighttime smokey eyes to rainbow-layered lids, the possibilities are endless with this palette from Anastasia. Complete with 16 vibrant shades, a brush, and mirror, you'll be able to swatch, paint, and blend like a pro.
Slip Beauty Sleep Collection Gift Set
Normally $122, Now $92
We'll let you in on a secret, this pillowcase set from Slip is your magic tool for good hair days, smooth skin, and a great night's rest. Slip's limited edition set features a queen-sized 100 percent silk marble pillowcase and sleep mask. Plus, we love how cute it looks on our bedspread.
Guerlain Maxi Lash Volumizing & Curling Mascara
Normally $33, Now $19
A mascara that curls and volumizes? Count us in. This conditioning mascara from Guerlain goes on smooth to accentuate and thicken every one of your lashes, giving you a bold, eye-opening look that stays that way all night.