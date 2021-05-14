Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Between warmer weather and vaccines rolling out, we’re so ready to get back outside and show our beautiful faces. Luckily, Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is around the corner, making it the perfect time to stock up on your favorite beauty products—from high-end essentials to mid-priced must-haves.

From the chicest velvet matte lipstick to the fastest dryer for your long-awaited blowout, this sale is a one-stop shop for beauty buys. Scroll below to get the scoop on the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.

What is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?

Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is a huge sale event that happens twice a year. Shoppers get the chance to shop Nordstrom's huge selection of goods at up to 50 percent off.

You'll find sales on everything from clothing and accessories to home goods and beauty.

When is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale 2021?

Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale happens each spring and fall. This year’s sale begins on May 26 and wraps on June 6, 2021.

The retail giant typically has two Half Yearly sales a year, one taking place right around the new year, and the other in late spring, making it the perfect opportunity to refresh your makeup bag.

How Long is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?

The Half Yearly Sale runs for 12 days. And while that may seem like a wide window, it’s best to shop early if you want to stock up on your favorites before they're gone.

What's the Difference Between the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale?

This sale is a bit different than Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, which is considered Nordstrom's biggest fashion event of the year and occurs in the late summer.

Unlike the Anniversary Sale, there isn’t a way to preview the products or shop early, but if you decided to shop in-store, you may find items on the floor a couple of days before the sale. But fear not, The Half Yearly Sale is full of huge savings of up to 50 percent on tons of beauty brands, from new arrivals to essentials.

What Usually Goes On Sale?

You can expect to find items on sale in almost every category on site. From apparel and fashion to beauty and home decor, you're bound to find something you love.

Makeup: Whether your beauty cabinet has seen better days, or you're looking to try out a new makeup routine for spring, now's the perfect time to stock up on your favorites at a fraction of the cost. You'll find everything from concealers and mascaras to lipsticks and brow pencils on sale. Expect to see products from high-end brands like Laura Mercier, Estee Lauder, Nars, and more.

Whether your beauty cabinet has seen better days, or you're looking to try out a new makeup routine for spring, now's the perfect time to stock up on your favorites at a fraction of the cost. You'll find everything from concealers and mascaras to lipsticks and brow pencils on sale. Expect to see products from high-end brands like Laura Mercier, Estee Lauder, Nars, and more. Hair Care: Shop blowdryers, curling irons, and all your favorite hair products at a fraction of the cost. Expect to find products from T3, Aveda, and more for less.

Shop blowdryers, curling irons, and all your favorite hair products at a fraction of the cost. Expect to find products from T3, Aveda, and more for less. Skincare: Stock up on your toners, moisturizers, serums, and face rollers in this sale. We've got our eye on products from Mario Badescu, Kopari, and more.

Stock up on your toners, moisturizers, serums, and face rollers in this sale. We've got our eye on products from Mario Badescu, Kopari, and more. Apparel: From cozy loungewear sets and leggings, to spring fits and swimsuits, Nordstrom is full of apparel for every fashion eye. You'll find deals on items from brands like Free People, Zella, and Levi's, as well as higher-end fashion brands.

What Can I Shop Now On Sale?

While the sale is still a few weeks away, there are already great deals available. Shop our picks below and we’ll update this list as the sale gets closer.