I'm a Shopping Editor and These Are the 10 Nordstrom Sale Items I’m Adding to My Cart—Up to 60% Off

Now that summer has arrived, I can finally break out all the bright colors, short sleeves, and open back dresses I've been longing to wear. As a professional shopper (aka Shopping Editor), I am always on the lookout for great deals on the latest styles so that I can treat myself to designer items without going into debt. People may describe me as a "high and low" shopper because I enjoy finding amazing deals on high-end items at a low cost, especially when shopping at Nordstrom. I can't resist checking out Nordstrom's "New Markdowns" section to see what I can score at a discount. This helps me keep my wallet in check and reduces my buyer’s remorse chances. The best part? I can get new items from my favorite brands at a discount, such as Free People, Nike, and Coach.

Since I'm not a fan of gatekeeping, here's the deal: during the Nordstrom Sale, you can save up to 60 percent with no promo code required. You can score everything from stunning dresses to chic sunglasses without feeling like you overspent. It's the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe and snag those coveted pieces you've had your eye on. I'm going to take advantage of the discount on the red Eileen Fisher espadrilles because they’re the perfect shoes for the upcoming summer season. The two way knit midi dress from Open Edit is also tempting me with its versatile V-neck design that can be worn either in the front or the back; it’s like getting two dresses for the price of one. Explore my top 10 fashion finds from the Nordstrom Sale, with prices starting at just $11. Don't hesitate too long; they may disappear before you know it.

Puff sleeves are a summer staple for me, and this Charles Henry orange and white dress is no exception. For me, the midi dress adds a touch of whimsical femininity to the overall design, making it incredibly charming. If I'm going to buy a dress, I want it to accentuate my curves, so midi-length dresses are my go-to. Plus, I can wear it to a beach wedding, an after work-hangout, or even a brunch date, and it's 25 percent off right now.

These BP crewneck tanks will be joining my rotation of favorite tanks. As a person who values versatility in their wardrobe, I am always on the lookout for tops that can be worn to both a business meeting (with a leather blazer) and a social gathering (with friends) after work. Also, there's something I really like about tops that are form-fitting all over: high neck, a close waist, and stretchy fabric. It comes in gray, white, and sizes XS to XL; as a native New Yorker currently living in Los Angeles, I know exactly which colors I'll be picking up.

Now that I live in Los Angeles, I've started taking walks along the beach after work a regular part of my week, so I've been stocking up on surfwear from companies like Rip Curl. These soft drawstring shorts will be my weekend uniform for errands like taking the dog for a stroll and shopping at the farmer's market. You can get them in sizes XXS and XXL, and the color is a bright teal.

If you know me, you know that one of my favorite places to shop for bohemian staples and the latest trends is Free People. This v-neck spandex bodysuit is perfect for curvy girls like me, and I can't wait to wear it with biker shorts, a silk skirt, and wide-leg pants.

I've been a fan of French Connection clothes since I was in college, so the fact that this cutout dress is currently on sale has me very excited. The coral color has me daydreaming about how beautiful my sun-kissed skin will look against this pastel number. The mini-length, A-line dress will enhance my hourglass figure, and the current sale price of 50 percent off seals the deal.

The two-way knit midi dress from Open Edit is giving me serious wanderlust because it allows me to bring less clothing on a trip without sacrificing my sense of style. This pull-on dress has a V-neck that I can easily convert to a high-neck if I'm in the mood for a more sophisticated look on my weekend away. I can dress it up for a dinner on the beach with boho jewelry and strappy sandals, or dress it down for a day out with sneakers and a denim jacket. While I'll be getting mine in Olive Dusk, you can have the maxi dress in any size between XXS and XXL, in either a classic black or earthy Brown Spice.

My inner New Yorker just can't pass up a pair of Nike Air Max Dawn sneakers. Though I've given up scrolling through pages of sneakers during the hottest launches (IYKYK), there's a cool girl edge to pairing Nike kicks with trendy summer dresses, denim skirts, or bermuda shorts. In addition to being 35 percent off, these retro white and lapis sneakers are super comfortable and stylish.

Thanks to my mother, I've adopted Eileen Fisher as my go-to brand when looking for long-lasting shoes. The bright red color is giving me serious Independence Day feelings, so I plan to buy it. Plus, these espadrille sandals are perfect for the days when I don't feel like showing off my toes, and the airy design is perfect for a vacation. With a price tag of 60 percent off, I’ll be adding a touch of sophistication to my summer fits.

At 30 percent off right now, the bright green Coach Hayden Quilted crossbody bag is a steal at Nordstrom and, in my opinion, a must-have accessory. The color and quilting add a sense of sophistication and luxury, making the bag stand out from the crowd. Its size makes it perfect for grab-and-go situations, allowing me to carry my essentials without feeling weighed down. Whether I’m running errands or going out for a night on the town, this bag offers convenience and functionality. I love this bag because it's so versatile; it's easy to carry me from season to season and event to event.

These Burberry Gradient Square Sunglasses from the recent Nordstrom sale are too divine to pass up, and I am a high-end low-price kind of girl. These Italian-made, retro-inspired square sunnies are 40 percent off and will turn heads this summer at the beach or pool. Choose between a beige or red pair to feel like a Hollywood star.