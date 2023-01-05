Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale has been going strong through the end of December, but the sales are far from over. It’s been extended through January 9—which means there are still tens of thousands of items with major discounts you can still snag for a few more days.
If you’re not feeling satisfied with your Christmas (and after-Christmas) purchases—or have gift cards burning a hole in your pocket—don’t fret—because you’ll find tons of deals on luxury clothing, shoes, and accessories to start the new year strong with a revitalized closet. Ahead, find some of our favorite picks.
Best Beauty Deals
This sale includes many discounts on our favorite beauty brands, such as Lancôme, Origins, and more. Pick up a new serum or foundation to add to your beauty regimen.
- Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Liquid 24H Longwear Foundation, $40 (Originally $57)
- Kiehl’s Brighten Up Glow Set, $75 (Originally $99)
- Clinique Superdefense SPF 25 Multi-Correcting Cream, $39 (Originally $56)
- Kylie Cosmetics Blush & Highlighter Palette, $28 (Originally $40)
- Origins All Time Essentials GinZing Day & Night Radiance-Boosting Regimen, $33 (Originally $55)
- Cra-yon Ami Amie Eau de Parfum, $55 (Originally $92)
- RéVive Intensité Complete Anti-Aging Eye Serum, $214 (Originally $285)
- Sisley Paris Eau Tropicale Eau de Toilette, $93 (Originally $185)
- Wander Beauty Dualist Matte & Illuminating Concealer, $21 (Originally $30)
- NuFace Line Smoothing Regimen Set, $111 (Originally $159)
Best Clothing Deals
If you want to start the year right with a refreshed wardrobe, this sale is the perfect opportunity. Find deals on denim, sweaters, loungewear and more.
- Zella Performance Jacket, $22 (Originally $89)
- AG Alexxis High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $151 (Originally $215)
- Caslon Turtleneck Sweater, $42 (Originally $69)
- UGG Lenny Robe, $104 (Originally $148)
- Vince Camuto Center Seam Crewneck Sweater, $46 (Originally $69)
- Levi’s Women's Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $90 (Originally $150)
- Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $77 (Originally $128)
- Topshop Riley Double Breasted Coat, $56 (Originally $111)
- Free People Big City Turtleneck Sweater, $84 (Originally $168)
- ASTR Lace-Up Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $53 (Originally $89)
- Vince Pleat Front Tapered Trousers, $113 (Originally $375)
- Theory Classic Stripe Wool Knit Tank, $56 (Originally $185)
- Frame Le High Waist Flare Jeans, $143 (Originally $238)
Best Shoe Deals
Shoes are one of the priciest items you can buy, yet make a huge difference in comfort and style, so it’s a great idea to snag a couple of pairs while they’re on sale. Nordstrom has major discounts on boots, heels, sneakers, and more.
- Sam Edelman Ulissa Bootie, $125 (Originally $180)
- UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper, $69 (Originally $90)
- Adidas Ultraboost 22 W Running Shoe, $117 (Originally $180)
- Cole Haan Valley Tall Boot, $180 (Originally $300)
- Nine West Astoria Pump, $53 (Originally $94)
- Eileen Fisher Harria Platform Loafer, $147 (Originally $245)
- Marc Fisher LTD Flyta Croc Embossed Mule, $70 (Originally $120)
- Tory Burch Ines Slide Sandal, $162 (Originally $248)
- Coach Marley Driving Moccasin, $87 (Originally $145)
- Calvin Klein Silvia Slingback Pointed Toe Pump, $71 (Originally $119)
Best Accessory Deals
Accessories are just as important to an ensemble as the actual clothes you’re wearing, and these picks are no exception. Add spice to your wardrobe with discounted bags, jewelry, and belts.
- Monica Vinader Siren Mini Nugget Pendant Necklace, $88 (Originally $175)
- Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag, $279 (Originally $398)
- Nordstrom Recycled Cashmere Scarf, $116 (Originally $155)
- Ray-Ban 58mm Polarized Sunglasses, $148 (Originally $198)
- House of Want Newbie Vegan Leather Hobo, $53 (Originally $118)
- Salvatore Ferragamo Muflone Reversible Leather Belt, $318 (Originally $530)
- Open Edit Enamel Orb Hoop Earrings, $20 (Originally $25)
- Vitae London Elmington Bracelet Watch, 44mm $120 (Originally $299)
- Topshop Wicker Bucket Bag, $34 (Originally $56)
Best Home Deals
If you’ve been on the hunt for some Le Creuset goods—you’re in luck—as they have multiple items on sale at Nordstrom right now. You’ll also find many deals on decorative home and kitchen items, such as throws, vases, bedding, and more.
- LSA Dapple Glass Carafe, $45 (Originally $90)
- Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dishes, $58 (Originally $75)
- Boy Smells Les Home & Away Candle Duo, $34 (Originally $49)
- Parachute Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover, $154 (Originally $240)
- Campo Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser, $65 (Originally $108)
- Naadam Cashmere Throw Blanket, $192 (Originally $295)
- Slowtide Koko 4-Piece Bath Bundle, $59 (Originally $118)