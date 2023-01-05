Score Up to 75% Off on Beauty, Fashion, and Home at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

With top picks from Clinique, Topshop, Tory Burch and more

Published on 01/05/23 09:27AM EST
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

Byrdie / Kevin Liang

Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale has been going strong through the end of December, but the sales are far from over. It’s been extended through January 9—which means there are still tens of thousands of items with major discounts you can still snag for a few more days.

If you’re not feeling satisfied with your Christmas (and after-Christmas) purchases—or have gift cards burning a hole in your pocket—don’t fret—because you’ll find tons of deals on luxury clothing, shoes, and accessories to start the new year strong with a revitalized closet. Ahead, find some of our favorite picks. 

Best Beauty Deals

This sale includes many discounts on our favorite beauty brands, such as Lancôme, Origins, and more. Pick up a new serum or foundation to add to your beauty regimen. 

LancÃ´me Teint Idole Ultra Liquid 24H Longwear Foundation

Nordstrom

Best Clothing Deals

If you want to start the year right with a refreshed wardrobe, this sale is the perfect opportunity. Find deals on denim, sweaters, loungewear and more.

Zella Performance Jacket

Nordstrom

Best Shoe Deals

Shoes are one of the priciest items you can buy, yet make a huge difference in comfort and style, so it’s a great idea to snag a couple of pairs while they’re on sale. Nordstrom has major discounts on boots, heels, sneakers, and more. 

Sam Edelman Ulissa Bootie

Nordstrom

Best Accessory Deals

Accessories are just as important to an ensemble as the actual clothes you’re wearing, and these picks are no exception. Add spice to your wardrobe with discounted bags, jewelry, and belts. 

Monica Vinader Siren Mini Nugget Pendant Necklace

Nordstrom

Best Home Deals

If you’ve been on the hunt for some Le Creuset goods—you’re in luck—as they have multiple items on sale at Nordstrom right now. You’ll also find many deals on decorative home and kitchen items, such as throws, vases, bedding, and more. 

LSA Dapple Glass Carafe

Nordstrom
