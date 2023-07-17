The long-awaited Nordstrom Anniversary sale is finally here, with tons of deals available until August 6. You can find everything from coordinated athletic sets to quilted jackets à la Kate Middleton and our beloved New Balance sneakers, the 990v5s. They have so many items to choose from, so it can take time and patience to determine which items are worth it. If you're looking for recommendations on what to get, we’ve got you covered with this list of clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Below, find the best Nordstrom Anniversary deals to shop now.

Clothing

Nordstrom

This sale is chock full of transitional wardrobe pieces to take you from summer to fall. Shop a classic pair of straight-leg jeans from RE/DONE or cropped wide-leg pants by Eileen Fisher to wear with easy tank tops for the remainder of summer, then with a luxe-looking python print blouse from Zadig & Voltaire that’s on sale, too. For relaxed days, you may enjoy the coordinated pajama sets from LUNYA or the bra and bike shorts offerings from Alo.

Alo Real Sports Bra, $50 (after sale: $74)

Bike shorts here, $43 (after sale: $64)

Eileen Fisher Crop Wide Leg Ponte Pants

Theory Admiral Crepe Vest, $259 (after sale: $395)

Madewell Cameron Rib Coziest Yarn Cardigan Sweater, $65 (after sale: $98)

Zadig & Voltaire Tink Python Print Popover Shirt, $180 (after sale: $298)

RE/DONE Ultra High Waist Ankle Stovepipe, $184 (after sale: $275)

LUNYA Washable Silk Short Pajamas, $149 (after sale: $198)

Barbour Clydebank Quilted Jacket, $200 (after sale: $280)

Plus-size version here, $230 (after sale: $300)

A.L.C. Sedgwick II Double Breasted Blazer, $430 (after sale: $650)

Pants here, $260 (after sale: $395)

Shoes

Nordstrom

Get a pair of shoes for any occasion, be it a flat loafer for work, a sneaker for easy-going weekends, or a pair of water-resistant sandals for a day at the beach. A water-resistant boot from Hunter will come in handy in fall and mild winter weather, too.

Teva Universal Sandal, $47 (after sale: $70)

New Balance 990v5 Sneaker

Hunter Refined Chelsea Boot, $120 (after sale: $165)

Veronica Beard Arlie Loafer, $239 (after sale: $350)

Cult Gaia Meta Slide Sandal, $290 (after sale: $428)

Larroudé Ari Ankle Strap Platform Pump, $230 (after sale: $350)

Accessories

Nordstrom

August and September travelers might be pleased to know that the accessories offerings will fulfill their last-minute travel needs. Sturdy sun hats, designer sunglasses, and Longchamp’s famed Le Pliage bag are all a part of the sale. We also love Lele Sadoughi’s statement earrings to bring color to a neutral look, or conversely, to complete a vibrant printed ensemble.

Eric Javits Sunshade Straw Fedora Hat, $185 (after sale: $275)

Lele Sadoughi Small Lily Earrings, $80 (after sale: $125)

Monica Vinader Siren Muse Wide Ring, $165 (after sale: $250)

Bony Levy 14K Gold Rope Chain Bracelet, $166 (after sale: $220)

Prada 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $196 (after sale: $293)

Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag, $190 (after sale: $265)

