Summer might just be getting started—but the deals are only getting hotter. The season started with amazing deals from luxury and designer brands during the two-day Amazon Prime Day event, followed by even more savings during Fourth of July weekend. And now, one of summer's biggest retail events is almost here: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Here is what you need to know ahead of the multi-day extravaganza .
What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer’s biggest sale of the year. It is also the perfect time to refresh and stock up on your favorite beauty essentials.
“What makes the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so special is that we’re able to bring customers great new arrivals from the brands they love at terrific values,” says Autumne West, National Beauty Director at Nordstrom. “Our Anniversary Sale actually began in the early ‘60s and has become one of our most highly-anticipated events of the year–customers have been known to plan their vacations around it. It’s the perfect time for a beauty or wardrobe refresh.”
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021?
The annual event kicks off Wednesday, July 28 and runs until Sunday, August 8 for everyone. Nordy Club cardmembers can shop Early Access beginning July 16 or earlier depending on your loyalty status.
Can I Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early?
While there’s still some time until the shopping starts, you can get a head start and pursue items thanks to early access on July 6. Depending on your status, Nordstrom card members can start shopping earlier. Icons get access to the sale starting July 12, followed by Ambassadors on July 14, and Influencers on July 16.
If you are not a cardmember, you can apply for a Nordstrom credit card and get a $60 Bonus Note. In the meantime, you can save items to your wishlist for faster checkout when the sale officially begins as the best deals tend to go fast.
What is Usually on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
As far as beauty is concerned, nearly everything that you expect will be on sale. Skincare, bath and body, fragrance, hair care, makeup—you name it. There will be deals from fan-favorites brands, including Dyson, Kiehl’s, Origins, Paula’s Choice, Bobbi Brown, Malin + Goetz, Goop, and NARS. Don’t be surprised to see limited edition items during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and this season’s items for less.
What Can I Shop for Right Now That’s on Sale?
Even though deals don’t go live for the general public to shop until July 28, that doesn’t mean that the sales haven’t already started on some of your favorite brands. Read on for our top picks below.
To make your shopping experience a bit easier, we pulled together the top sales pages below:
Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Normally $59, Now $39
Paula’s Choice is a classic amongst skincare enthusiasts for a reason, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the rare occasions where you can get a jumbo size of this product for less. FYI: This product usually costs $30 for a 4-ounce bottle, and you’re getting double that for $39. A little goes a long way with this exfoliant.
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Hair Care Set
Normally $126, Now $84
The name Olaplex says it all. That aside, if you use heat on your hair often or just want to make sure your strands are healthy and full of shine, this kit is for you.
Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Normally $76, Now $49
This body moisturizer is a mainstay in the beauty sphere for a reason—its rich, buttery emollient soaks into the skin, leaving even the most parched skin moisturized and hydrated.
Nordstrom is exclusively offering a 33.8-ounce bottle during the anniversary sale. For comparison, the 16.9-ounce bottle retails for $50.
Nécessaire The Body Wash & The Body Lotion Set
Normally $50, Now $35
Pamper your skin with this luxurious bath and body set. Enriched with niacinamide, the body wash and lotion are both packed with vitamins to leave the skin nourished and supple. Each bottle in this set is full size, which is steal considering a single bottle costs $25 alone.
Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm and Maximizer Plumping Lip Gloss Set
Normally $100, Now $70
This trio of Dior lip products—which includes the iconic Dior Lip Balm—is perfect for crafting an understated, natural look. The lip balm and gloss will give your lips a nice, dewy glow while the eyelash serum adds volume to your lashes.
T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25-Inch Professional Ceramic Curling Iron
Normally $129, Now $100
Transform your locks into effortless beach waves—just in time for the summer. This curling iron is made with ceramic heaters, which means a more even distribution of heat on your strands while still smoothing your hair.
Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil Set
Normally $90, Now $72
Give your skin a natural, sun-kissed glow with this limited edition two-piece set—in rose gold and bronze. Both oils work well on a multitude of skin tones and are known to have an irresistibly captivating scent of white florals, amber, and bergamot reminiscent of a tropical getaway.
PMD Pro Clean Rose Quartz Facial Cleansing Device
Normally $179, Now $118
Elevate your skincare routine with this dual-sided rechargeable cleansing brush. One side features hypoallergenic silicone bristles that cleanse deep to break up oil and dirt in the pores—while the other is a rose quartz stone that heats up for a quick massage. It's practically an at-home facial.
Briogeo Healthy Hair Wonders Set
Normally $75, Now $49
Naturalistas, rejoice! Snag this four-piece set of Briogeo's most-loved essentials with everything you need to keep your curls healthy and strong this summer—while adding some bounce and shine. This kit comes with a full-size bottle of the brand’s Don't Despair, Repair Hair Mask, Farewell Frizz Leave-In, as well as a travel-size tube of its Avocado Mask, and Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil.
Oribe Magic Duo
Normally $96, Now $64
Oribe pretty much set the standard for dry hair sprays and this two-pack is a bargain if you’re looking for one that will revive your strands. The Dry Texturizing Spray will help preserve whatever style your hair is in—whether you wear your hair straight, curly, or in loose waves.
Meanwhile, the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo will give your tresses some extra mileage in between washes.
Charlotte Tilbury 5 Minute Face on the Go
Normally $90, Now $75
An all-in-one, easy-to-use eye, cheek, bronze, and contour palette—this mini kit is perfect for makeup on the go.
Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Normally $125, Now $83.50 for 3.4 oz
A cross between a serum and facial oil, this Kiehl’s concentrate has thousands of positive reviews online. A concoction of lavender, evening primrose, and squalene oils means it is light and less greasy than other facial oils.