Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Summer might just be getting started—but the deals are only getting hotter. The season started with amazing deals from luxury and designer brands during the two-day Amazon Prime Day event, followed by even more savings during Fourth of July weekend. And now, one of summer's biggest retail events is almost here: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the multi-day extravaganza .

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer’s biggest sale of the year. It is also the perfect time to refresh and stock up on your favorite beauty essentials.

“What makes the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so special is that we’re able to bring customers great new arrivals from the brands they love at terrific values,” says Autumne West, National Beauty Director at Nordstrom. “Our Anniversary Sale actually began in the early ‘60s and has become one of our most highly-anticipated events of the year–customers have been known to plan their vacations around it. It’s the perfect time for a beauty or wardrobe refresh.”

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021?

The annual event kicks off Wednesday, July 28 and runs until Sunday, August 8 for everyone. Nordy Club cardmembers can shop Early Access beginning July 16 or earlier depending on your loyalty status.

Can I Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early?

While there’s still some time until the shopping starts, you can get a head start and pursue items thanks to early access on July 6. Depending on your status, Nordstrom card members can start shopping earlier. Icons get access to the sale starting July 12, followed by Ambassadors on July 14, and Influencers on July 16.

If you are not a cardmember, you can apply for a Nordstrom credit card and get a $60 Bonus Note. In the meantime, you can save items to your wishlist for faster checkout when the sale officially begins as the best deals tend to go fast.

What is Usually on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

As far as beauty is concerned, nearly everything that you expect will be on sale. Skincare, bath and body, fragrance, hair care, makeup—you name it. There will be deals from fan-favorites brands, including Dyson, Kiehl’s, Origins, Paula’s Choice, Bobbi Brown, Malin + Goetz, Goop, and NARS. Don’t be surprised to see limited edition items during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and this season’s items for less.

What Can I Shop for Right Now That’s on Sale?

Even though deals don’t go live for the general public to shop until July 28, that doesn’t mean that the sales haven’t already started on some of your favorite brands. Read on for our top picks below.