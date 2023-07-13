Summer is heating up, sure, but the deals are even hotter. This month, we’re seeing tons of sales happening across our favorite retailers, but none are as generous with their discounts as Nordstrom. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (aka the biggest sale of the summer) comes loaded with beauty and fashion deals galore—we’re talking upwards of 200 markdowns on makeup, skincare, shoes, accessories, and more. To say it’s overwhelming is an understatement.

Nordy Club cardholders get early access to the sale and can start shopping today, July 13, while everyone else has to wait until July 17. But, don’t fret. To help you navigate the sale and ensure you take advantage of the right deals, our shopping editor is breaking down what’s on her Wish List, plus some Byrdie editor-loved picks that you shouldn’t miss. Ahead, find the best beauty and fashion deals to shop during this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now through August 6.

Top Anniversary Sale Deals:

The Best Fashion Deals:

Whether you’re planning ahead for fall or are still basking in the revelry that is summertime, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is giving you options. Shop cute tennis skirts and designer sunglasses, as well as quilted coats and faux leather leggings—either way, you can’t go wrong.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings: If you buy anything during this sale, let it be these flattering, form-fitting leggings from Spanx. We’ve raved about them a million times, but we wholeheartedly believe they’re the best in the biz at shaping and sculpting the derriére without feeling too tight. $65, originally $98

Nordstrom

Barbour Constable Quilted Longline Jacket: Designed with the iconic Barbour aesthetic, this long quilted coat is warm and chic, thanks to a contrasting corduroy trim. It comes in Olive and Black. $250, originally $350

Nordstrom

AG Jeans Mari High Waist Stretch Slim Straight Leg Jeans: This slim fit straight leg style hits right above the ankle, giving a flattering flair to a great pair of everyday jeans. The fact that they’re stretchy and forgiving only adds to the appeal. $150, originally $225

Nordstrom

Mother The Tripper Frayed High Waist Ankle Bootcut Jeans: The epitome of casual cool, these slim-fitting bootcut jeans are made from stretchy denim in LA. They’re finished off with frayed, ankle-grazing hems that look laid-back but never sloppy. $180, originally $268

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater: Luxurious and soft are two words we’d use to describe this cozy cashmere sweater from Nordstrom. It features a crewneck and a ribbed trim at the neck, cuffs, and hem. $80, originally $130

Nordstrom

Reiss Brooks Wool Blend Longline Coat; $386, originally $640

Nordstrom

FP Movement The Way Home Shorts; $20, originally $30

Nordstrom

CELINE Shiny Black Smoke Sunglasses; $300, originally $480

Nordstrom

Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt; $50, originally $74

Alo

The Best Shoe Deals:

Unleash your inner Carrie Bradshaw and treat yourself to a pair (or four) of shoes. We’re buying these options from brands like Dolce Vita, New Balance, UGG, and more.

Dolce Vita Samare Western Boot: This classic Western-style block heel boot is a must-have this season, so we highly recommend you snag it now, while it’s available for $90 off its original price. The boots come in Black/White Leather, Ivory Nubuck, Taupe Suede, and Black Leather. $170, originally $260

Nordstrom

New Balance 327 Sneaker: This popular sneaker is on sale for $20 off. Whether you’re collecting a pair in every colorway like we are, or are looking to see what all the hype is about, you can’t go wrong with this Reflection/White pair. $80, originally $100

New Balance

On Running Cloudswift Running Shoe: If you love a good hot girl walk or are in the market for a pair of comfortable sneakers you won’t have to break in, we’d be remiss not to mention the Cloudswift Running Shoe from On. The springy yet supportive foam sole is Swiss engineering at its finest. $113, originally $140

Nordstrom

UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper: It’s not quite slipper season yet, but trust us when we say this shoe will be very popular come fall. This style offers the plush comfort and UGG look you know and love with the uber-trendy chunky platform. $75, originally $110

Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal; $130, originally $170

Nordstrom

The Best Beauty Deals:

Eyeing a hot-ticket item like the Dyson Airwrap? Now’s the time to buy. We also highly recommend snagging a skincare set, like these from Supergoop!, Augustinus Bader, and Bobbi Brown while you can.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler: Do we even need to give it an introduction? The must-have hair tool comes with several attachments—including a smoothing dryer, two curling barrels, a volumizing brush, and two smoothing brushes—to help you achieve the perfect blowout. $600, originally $660

Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Set: Grab this set of two full-size dual-ended cream shadow sticks in this curated collection from Bobbi Brown. Just a few swipes create a complete eye look perfect for any situation. $38, originally $76



Nordstrom

Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set: We’re nothing if not obsessed with Supergoop!’s sunscreens. Snag this set of three—featuring the brand’s ever-popular makeup-gripping Unseen Sunscreen in both the 1.7 oz. and 1.0 oz., as well as the face-and-body-friendly Play Everyday Lotion—while it’s available at a discounted price. $52, originally $78

Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Makeup Setting Spray Duo: Charlotte Tilbury’s setting spray ensures makeup stays put for hours without melting, fading, or settling into texture and fine lines. Stock up now while you can. $52, originally $76

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Drybar Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush; $103, originally $155

Amazon

Nordstrom

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Discovery Set; $220, originally $275

Nordstrom

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Dryer; $134, originally $200

Nordstrom

The Best Lifestyle Deals:

We could all use a good weekender bag, and during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you’ve got options (including the coveted BÉIS The Weekend Duffle Bag and the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall). Shopping for someone else? A Barefoot Dreams blanket and a Diptyque Candle assortment is the recipe for success, trust.

BÉIS The Weekend Duffle Bag: Chances are you’ve seen this bag. And if you haven’t, allow us to introduce you. The Weekend Duffle Bag—which is perhaps one of the most popular models in Shay Mitchell’s travel accessories brand—is equipped with plenty of pockets, a flat base pocket designed specifically for shoes, a laptop sleeve, and a travel-ready trolley pouch. $81, originally $108

Nordstrom

HydroFlask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Water Bottle: Stay hydrated throughout your upcoming adventures with the help of this aesthetic water bottle from HydroFlask. We’re partial to Ultraviolet—a gorgeous, Nordstrom-exclusive color—but the white is just as pretty. $40, originally $52

Nordstrom

Dagne Dover Large Landon Carryall Duffle Bag: The perfect weekender bag, the Landon Carryall quite literally carries everything. Whether you fill it to the brim with clothes or use it to get your essentials (think: laptop, water bottle, etc.) from point A to point B, you’ll love the neoprene fabric that’s both easy to clean and incredibly expandable. $150, originally $215

Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket; $120, originally $180

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Pura Diffuser; $68, originally $97

Nordstrom