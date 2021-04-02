8 Non-Surgical Options for Reversing the Signs of Aging

01 of 08

At-Home Chemical Peels

Before booking an appointment with your esthetician or dermatologist, know that you have an option that you can do at home. That’s where at-home chemical peels come into play. While they sound like serious business, these products feature significantly lower percentages of the acids used in in-office treatments. As such, they’re totally safe for at-home use, so long as you follow the directions.

“I am seeing some truly innovative products that can be used at home,” says board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, noting that they’re beneficial in maintaining in-office treatments, as well as indulging in complexion care during a time where making in-office appointments is less of a priority due to safety. “For example, instead of a TCA peel by your dermatologist or esthetician, I like Glo Skin Beauty’s GlyPro AHA Resurfacing Peel ($85). This is a medical-grade peel that is safe to use at home.” Best of all, the peel comes with all of the products and accessories you need to give yourself a top-notch, professional-grade peel, all without leaving your home.