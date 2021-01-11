It wouldn't be fair to lump together an entire skincare category as "bad," but if you're someone with acne-prone, oily skin, you might be guilty of doing just that when it comes to face oils. So what if we told you that non-comedogenic oils don't only exist but you (yes, even you) should definitely be using one? As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Herrmann, MD, puts it, "Plant-based oils contain essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, which nourish the skin but also strengthen its barrier, increase elasticity, and fight damage from environmental chemicals and UV." See? There are so many potential skin benefits you'd be missing out on without a face oil. But, as Herrmann points out, there are numerous plant oils and extracts, and their chemical composition of fatty acids varies, and different ratios of acids can be helpful or more harmful for acne.

To understand the difference, scientifically speaking, between oils that clog your pores and ones that don't (i.e., comedogenic vs. non-comedogenic oils), we turned to cosmetic chemists Gloria Lu and Victoria Fu of Chemist Confessions.

"There actually isn't any set defining chemical structural difference between comedogenic and non-comedogenic oils," Lu explains, adding that how these ingredients interact with skin and cause comedones is actually not well understood. It's an empirical trait qualified through testing (that’s somewhat controversial), but based on that testing, Lu says there are quite a few non-comedogenic oil options in skincare.

But first, a word on comedogenic oils. The most common pore-clogging oil is coconut oil, but the experts also flag palm, soybean, wheat germ, flaxseed, and even some ester oils, like myristyl myristate, as comedogenic. Herrmann adds that other oils higher in oleic acid, like cocoa and shea butter, might be less helpful and encourage breakouts in those who are prone. If you're using a blend of oils, you'll generally want to avoid those aforementioned comedogenic oils, but Fu points out that just because a product has comedogenic ingredients doesn't necessarily mean the product is bad. "The entire formula and the concentration of the offending ingredient also matters," Fu explains.

Now, let's get into all the non-comedogenic oils that even those with acne-prone skin could feel comfortable using. Of course, there are no universal recommendations, so be sure to always try it on a small area of skin first. "Oils can impact individuals differently, and their effect may be varied due to someone’s natural skin hydration and oil composition and what medications they may be using," Herrmann adds.

Below, your guide to non-comedogenic oils and seven worth checking out.