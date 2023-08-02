We Asked 5 NYC It-Girls How They Get Ready to Go Out

Especially in New York City, it can feel like nightlife—and the people embedded in the scene—live in a world of their own surrounded by the most glamorous of people in the chicest of places. (Most of which require you to know someone who knows someone if you want to beat the line.)



So who are those people—clad in sparkling outfits and impossibly sweat-proof makeup—that always seem to know someone who knows someone? Those would be the it-girls of NYC nightlife, people whose community and career are as essential to the scene as the strobe lights that set the mood.



Across New York City, there is a range of nightlife subcultures, and each has its own set of it-girls sitting pretty at the top. From drag to drill and raves to galas, these it-girls have developed their own senses of style that set them apart from the rest…and get them that VIP access. Which begs the question: How exactly do the nightlife girlies get ready for a full night of stamped glamour and line-skipping?



We asked five of New York City's premiere nightlife it-girls how they get ready to go out so you can take tips from their trade if you're looking to make a name for yourself when the sun goes down.



Linux

Linux is the former nightlife writer for (the dearly departed) PAPER Magazine. She is a model, artist, and party thrower and has been to just about every exclusive event in the city since reaching it-girl status. In fact, her Instagram bio fittingly reads "THE New York downtown it-girl," which, by no means, is an exaggeration.



Comfort or Fashion?

"My number one priority on a night out is, do I feel great in what I'm wearing? I'm ok being uncomfortable; pain is only temporary, while an impact you make has the power to last forever. Regardless of where I'm going, I can't fake my mood. If I look great, I'll feel great, and that's how I can be great."



Her Step-by-Step Routine for a Night Out

"First, I lay the look out on my bed exactly how I plan to wear it, accessories and all! I make myself a pre-party cocktail and turn on music that matches the vibe of where I'm going. Heading to a rave? Put on that Berlin DJ I love. Going to a gala? Put on some glam New York hits. Then I do the obvious, get ready! I always give myself double the time I think it'll take for me—this is the most important part, nobody likes to feel rushed!"



Her Favorite Part About Nightlife Fashion

"It's low risk, high reward. If you hate your look, it was hard to see in the club, and nobody will remember it anyways. If you look incredible, you'll end up on a few best-dressed lists and be praised for life. This lets us find out how we like to look through trial and error with little commitment to the look once the night is over."



Her Style and Beauty Inspo

"My friends! The people I surround myself with and dance alongside have some of the best styles imaginable. I love to be inspired by them. I really like to support my fashion designer friends who send me pieces they've made inspired by the scene. Lately, I'm really into Austin James Smith for jewelry, My friends Christian Cowan and Christian Siriano for evening wear, and my friend Casey Cadwallader at Mugler for dancing."



Her Sweat-Proof Makeup Tips

"Let me introduce you to my best friend…Botox! It completely stops your face from sweating and prevents the makeup from moving around. I could be in a 100-degree room and have zero idea it was hot without a single bead of sweat on my face."



Her Nightlife Essential

"Gum! The final step to every look is fresh breath. How do you expect anyone to hear all the funny things you say if they're overwhelmed with how bad you smell when saying them?"



Her Goals for a Night Out

"My goal since I first started going out has always been the same: to have FUN! And when I'm done having fun, I go home!"



Why Nightlife Is Important to Her

"Nightlife gives people the freedom to express themselves in a world that oftentimes does not. It is a form of therapy where people can release their demons and find love on the dance floor."



Lana Ja'Rae

Lana Ja'Rae is a model, mogul, and trendsetter blazing her own path through the New York City drag scene. She dances, she makes her own clothes, and she can perform on the railing of a staircase dozens of feet above the ground—so it's no question why she is one of drag's latest it-girls, taking over stages all over the city.



Comfort or Fashion?

"Fashion always. I'd rather be the most stunningly painful person than someone who's comfortable. I can save being comfortable after the gig once everything is off. I mean, Beyoncé said it best, 'pretty hurts'—I've never heard a more true statement."



Her Favorite Part of Nightlife Style

"The best thing about nightlife beauty and style is that everyone has [their] own unique style and aesthetic. Things also change constantly, so there's always room to improve or style or elevate it to the next level, which I absolutely love."



Where She Finds Inspiration

"My nightlife style inspo comes from a lot of runway models and Black women in the industry, like Leomie Anderson and Tinashe. I also pull inspiration from drawings and other drag queens who I feel have influenced my Drag, such as Aquaria, Naomi Smalls, Shea Coulee, and Luxx Noir London, who's funny enough, my Drag mother.



Although I may not have all of the money or resources to wear exactly what they're wearing, the confidence, the gaze, the way they carry themselves, and the overall vibe all add to my style as someone in nightlife. I genuinely feel as though you can wear anything, and as long as you're confident in it, everyone is going to love it."



Her Step-by-Step Nightlife Beauty Routine

"I normally start my preparation for a night out by grabbing some food because partying on an empty stomach is a huge no-no. After eating, I'd probably set the vibe of the night by putting on some music; after that, I'll decide on what I'm wearing, lay it out, and make sure all the accessories are there. After that, I typically start my makeup process, which ultimately leads to the entire thing coming together flawlessly."



Her Sweat-Proof Makeup Tips

"I typically try to do a really bold, striking eye because the eyes are the windows of the soul, and if your eye is fierce, then I feel like the entire look would just be elevated to another level.



In terms of dealing with humidity and sweat in the clubs, I typically set with a really good setting spray (or two). Thankfully I'm not a super sweaty person, so I don't have it as bad as others, but I normally set between every other makeup step to ensure the makeup doesn't move."



Her Nightlife Essential

"The most needed beauty product for a night out is the Fenty Beauty clear gloss; it truly elevates any look and truly does make your lips look divine. I like to switch it up a lot, but recently, I've loved Ariana Grande's MOD Vanilla [for fragrance]!"



Go-To Clothing Brands for a Night Out

"I'm not a designer girl, yet, but I typically wear something I've ever constructed myself or an outfit one of my friends created for me."

Why Is Nightlife Important to You?

"Nightlife is important to me because it allows me to have fun but, most importantly, have fun in a space filled with Queer love and acceptance. I love nightlife because it allows me to be myself fully without any fear of judgment from others, and if they're judging, it's because I look better than them.



All jokes aside, I truly do love nightlife, it can be very exhausting and stressful, but I'm extremely thankful to have a space where I can dance, laugh, cry, and turn looks with incredible music and people."



Memphy

Memphy does it all. She's walked the runway for Mugler, been in campaigns for Heaven by Marc Jacobs, was a cover girl for Elle Denmark, a muse for Beyoncé's Renaissance collaboration with Balmain, and can still manage fitting in time to DJ at all the most in vogue underground clubs and exclusive events.



Her Favorite Thing About Nightlife Style

"My favorite part about nightlife beauty and style is being able to feel the most confident when you put on your looks to go out. Obviously, when you're DJing, you need to feel the most c*nt! So just being able to feel the most c*nt and wear what you want—looking good is my favorite part."



Where She Finds Inspiration

"I definitely pull references from '90s club kids, early 2000s Paris Hilton, and people I see out: stuff like mini skirts with a crop top, mini purses, chokers, etc."



Comfort or Fashion?

"I prioritize comfort. I will never wear heels going out! I'll do a platform instead."



Her Step-by-Step Nightlife Routine

"First, I take a shower, do my full skincare, lotion up, and moisturize. Then, I pick out the outfit and do my hair and makeup. I usually do crimped hair, so if it's humid inside, it will blend better if it gets wavy, and it won't look crazy. Then I put my outfit on, and I'm ready to go."



Her Sweat-Proof Makeup Tips

"I try to use a foundation that's less heavy and more daytime and sheer. I usually try to do water-proof eyeliner, minimal eyeshadow, and just lip gloss. Also, the Patrick Starrr One/Size setting spray is like armor! Like, it does not come off. None of my makeup comes off at night unless I'm super, super sweaty—like, wet—but even then, it's still on! [My other go-to products are] Dior Lip Oil and the Kilian perfume Angels' Share. It smells so good, and it's amazing."



Go-To Nightlife Clothing Brands

"For shoes, it would definitely be New Rock platform boots or any Rick Owens platform boots. And then for miniskirts: probably I.AM.GIA. Honestly, sometimes Amazon has good, cute little things that you can't find anywhere. Or even sometimes, stripper stores or sex shops have really cute looks for nights out and raves."



Why Nightlife Is Important to Her

"It's where queer people can breathe and live and be freaky. If I didn't have nightlife, I would have no release, and I would be uptight, grumpy, and mad. I would have no release, and I would just be mad."



Emira D'Spain

You've probably already seen Emira D'Spain on your For You Page with her "get ready with me" videos—or on the covers of Galore and TMRW. (Or perhaps you recognize her from modeling for Victoria's Secret, Fenty Beauty, NARS, and more.) But outside of all of this, she has become one of Manhattan's nightlife it-girls, sporting her *insert C-word expletive we can't say on the internet here* Barbie aesthetic to all the city's biggest clubs.



Comfort or Fashion?

"Fashion all the way, oh my God. I try to go for super sexy and lots of sparkles. Comfort takes the back seat because we just want to absolutely slay. Sometimes it's like really like sweet, innocent, little Barbie doll vibe, and then sometimes it's like full edgy downtown Barbie glam."



Where She Looks for Style and Beauty Inspiration

"Old school Paris Hilton is my biggest nightlife outfit inspo. Even though I don't dress very Y2K, I love the bones of her old school fits, like, it would be the mini crop top, baby tee with a micro mini skirt. I also love a super smoky eye, like old-school Kim Kardashian."



Her Step-by-Step Nightlife Routine

"Before I get in my shower, I put a good playlist [on]. I do my full 'everything shower', which is, like, crazy. I use my African Net sponge, I use my body exfoliator from First Aid Beauty—the KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub—then I shave everything. I have laser, so I don't have to shave very often, but even shaving over parts that are already smooth [gives an exfoliating effect].



"Then, I get out of the shower, apply Charlotte Tilbury Magic Body Cream, and then the Sol de Janeiro Body Oil, and let it set. Then I go into the glam room and set my phone up. I usually film a [expletive] get ready with me. I pour myself a Patron Celsius as kind of my go-to lately, and that's, as I'm getting ready, what I drink. Then, makeup. I do my hair, then go pick out a 'fit. The only way to do it is makeup—hair—fit. Any other order is wrong!"



Her Sweat-Proof Makeup Tips

"I've had a lot of Botox and a lot of work done, so I don't really sweat that much anymore, but I will use the Urban Decay All-Nighter Setting Spray when I know it's gonna be like a crazy night."



What Makes NYC Nightlife Special?

"I think nightlife is, especially in New York, such a good escape. Like, New York is one of the hardest places to live, but it also has the best nightlife. So I feel like that's the perfect balance. You can let loose here like you can't anywhere else."



On What It Takes to Be an It-Girl

"It means that you can walk up to any place in New York City, any club, any bar, and those ropes open, honey, they will let you right on in. You are always serving a look, and you're always with your posse, that's what it means to be a nightlife girl."



Her Favorite Beauty Products for a Night Out

"For beauty on a night out, Charlotte Tilbury always slays so easily. It's so glam—you're always gonna have something from Charlotte Tilbury in your going-out routine. I use NARS for complexion stuff, and Patrick Ta is my go-to for eyes."



How to Be a Nightlife It-Girl

"Always dress up; people will respect you if you're always serving a look. Like, I've never ever worn jeans in my life to go out, ever. I don't think I've even worn jeans so far in 2023. If you're going out, you have to serve like you can't just go out and expect to be treated like an It-Girl if you're not dressed like one."



Angel Au

Angel Au—that's Au pronounced like "ow, it hurts being this pretty"—is one of New York City's rising drag stars. She's performed all over the city, kills every look she steps out in, and was casually on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Kazakhstan for their drag queens issue. So, it's no question why she is one of the top budding it-girls in NYC nightlife.



Her Favorite Part About Nightlife Beauty and Style

"One thing that I really appreciate about nightlife style and beauty is, especially in Queer nightlife, I feel like it's a place where truly people just get to show up however they want."



Describe Your Drag

"I think it's really, like, serving [expletive], I always like to look put together, kind of like the most glamorous version of me. In Drag, I'm definitely more confident about showing skin and wearing more revealing clothing than [I am] out of Drag.



"I don't feel like my Drag is necessarily like a character. It's just kind of like different sides of me and out of Drag. I feel like Drag has also given me confidence, especially as a trans person, to just wear whatever I want to outside."



On the Pressure of Being a Drag Queen

"I feel like it's really stupid to say. But, everyone tells me I'm a pretty girl—and I know I'm a pretty girl—but sometimes I have this internal struggle where it's like, especially in drag, I don't want to be just seen as the pretty girl. But I've also learned to really just own it and just hone in and really just capitalize on the beauty."

Her Step-by-Step for a Night Out

"I roll out of bed, and the first thing I do is clean my face of any oils and sweat that have built up. I actually do my face first—I start with the eyebrows, then do my base. Once the base is done, I'll put on the hair and then let it just sit and let the lace melt. Then, depending on if I have time, I'll finish my face at home (otherwise I have a little to-go makeup bag now with just all the eye products and lips). So that's when I usually take it on the Subway to do my eyeshadow lashes, liner, and lips, and then I usually get changed at the venue."



Her Sweat-Proof Makeup Tips

"Definitely layering. So that means starting with all creams first and then really setting your whole face with loads of powder. The second, I drench myself with setting spray. Like, I'll just keep going in for like 15 seconds till my face is like dripping."



Where She Looks for Inspiration

"I definitely like going to Vogue magazine and scrolling through old collections, but also just like the stuff I watch. [I watch] a lot of anime—I feel like the style and the fashion and the way things are animated is really pretty."



Her Must-Have Beauty Products

"So, a good setting spray. I use the Urban Decay All-Nighter. I'll use a skin tint, a little concealer, and mascara. I use the Dior Backstage Foundation, and my go-to concealer that I've been using literally since I started makeup is the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer—I just like the hydration that it gives under the eyes, and it has medium-to-buildable full coverage."



Where She Finds Her Drag

"There are so many wonderful and talented, amazing designers in New York City that I've gotten to work with, and they make the most incredible things that bring my visions to life. I've been wearing this Taiwanese designer, actually, so it's even more special getting to work with Asian artists. She specializes in Chinese butterfly knots, and she incorporates them into bras and different types of tops. I actually have two pieces from her, and sometimes I joke that's all you see me in because they're just easy to perform in."



Her Most Meaningful Nightlife Memory

"A memory that's very special for me is my first Bubble Tea, which is a big nightlife party that happens every few months that's all Asian. It's thrown by these incredible Asian artists and with the priority of Queer Asian artists. It's very special for me because it's like, wow, this is a place where, you know, there's so many like different creatives and artists, and they're all Asian, and they're all people who look like me, and some even speak the same language as me."



Her Favorite Part of Nightlife

"My favorite part of nightlife is the community—and that is something I'm so, so, so grateful for coming into nightlife. You know, everyone's always like, oh, New York, the drag scene is very catty—the New York nightlife scene is very elitist. But I feel like from my experience, at least, I've met so many wonderful people, and that's something I really do cherish, and I feel very blessed to have that experience."