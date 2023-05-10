Nicole Kidman Is the Latest Celeb to Try the Trendy Undone Blowout

Whether you've saved Nicole Kidman's '90s curls as inspo for your next salon visit (see the recent revival of her strawberry blond color) or admired her playful red carpet looks on Instagram, her hair is always making the news. And her recent undone blowout is no exception.

On May 7, Kidman posted an Instagram carousel of a few behind-the-scenes shots while on set with the American Film Institute. In the photos, Kidman wears a pared-down outfit with a striped button-down shirt tucked into low-rise skinny jeans. She accessorized with a skinny belt, white pointed-toe heels, and a dainty ring. But what really caught our attention was her perfectly imperfect blow out.

Kidman's look featured a middle part, volume, and subtle waves throughout. Much like her glam at both the Oscars and Met Gala this year, her hair doesn’t resemble the fluffy blowouts that have been all over TikTok. Instead, her blowout has a looseness and ease to it, making her the latest celeb to try out the up-and-coming undone blowout trend. The look is subtle but effective—think: a bit of volume juxtaposed by a sleek (but not too shiny) finish.

Celebs like Apple Martin, Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Coolidge have already hopped onto the trendy style. Luckily, it’s not too difficult to achieve at home—you’ll just need some time on your side.

@angelalevinmakeup / Instagram

Hairstylist Marc Mena, previously shared with Byrdie a full breakdown of Coolidge’s signature easy blowout, revealing that hair thickener is the first step to getting the look. Next, he rough-dried the hair, focusing on the roots for added lift. Then, he applied Velcro rollers, explaining that “allowing the rollers to set for a while is critical, and patience is key—then comb, comb, COMB with a wide-toothed comb.”

After that, Mena applied the Better Not Younger No Remorse Heat Protection & Taming Spray ($33) and added sleek waves throughout with a 1.5” curling iron. To ensure an “undone” vibe, Mena broke the waves up a final time with a wide tooth comb and spritzed Coolidge’s hair with a finishing mist of thickening spray.

The result is a hairstyle that looks effortless when compared to the super fluffy blowouts that have been trending for a while. Plus, undone hair is a styling chameleon: You can do as Kidman does and wear it everywhere, from work to some of the most elevated events of the year.