Nicola Peltz Beckham's Pearly Graphic Eyes Are a Met Gala Dream

Nicola Peltz Beckham always puts her own twist on timeless style, whether she’s nonchalantly showing off her perfect French manicure or embracing voluminous '90 curls, and last night's Met Gala was no different. She’s previously attended the event wearing bright colors and intricate silhouettes, but for 2023's “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme, she tapped into her chic side with an on-theme black and white strapless dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Peltz Beckham arrived at the Met with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, wearing a white Valentino dress with a straight strapless neckline and a sheer skirt and train. Her skirt showed a peek of her thigh-high stockings and garter belt, and had Grecian draping at the hip, which looks like it's held up by a long black bow (which definitely adds a Lagerfeld touch to her ethereal dress). Nicola coordinated her chunky silver and diamond necklaces with Brooklyn, and the pair both wore jewels from Mikimoto, with Nicola adding her own touch with a black choker and a pendant cross necklace.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Her makeup artist, Raoul, created an ombre wing using all YSL Beauty products, noting that the inspiration behind this look was Peltz Beckham's wispy dress. "I’m always inspired by my client’s wardrobe," Raoul tells Byrdie exclusively. "Nicola's bold liner is inspired by the black leather gloves and complimented with a gradient of taupe and pearl shadows to match the silk dress."

YSL Beauty

Creating a complexion that glows right off the bat is easy—but maintaining that radiance for hours on end requires a bit of makeup magic. "Products make all the difference," Raoul says. "The YSL Beauty All Hours Foundation ($44) assured the skin would look flawless and with no need for touch-ups. It also worked perfectly on the lid before shadow application." After applying foundation to the star's skin and lids, Raoul then used the Touche Eclat All-Over Brightening Pen ($40) to brighten her under eyes. "As far as complexion, we aimed for a fresh face and her signature blush on all the high points," says Raoul.

Her bold eye look added a moody edge to her ethereal gown, and Raoul first applied a white shadow to the inner corner and then started on her graphic diffused liner. "A strong wing is a staple when it comes to my artistry, and Nicola loves to compliment her eye shape with a liner," says Raoul. "It was only natural to move in this direction. We both collaborated on perfecting the eyes!"

YSL Beauty

Raoul applied the Crushliner in shade Noir Intense ($29), noting that it "was a lifesaver," since it was easy to blend and gave the wings intensity and depth. He finished off her sculpted eyes with the YSL Beauty Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara in shade Black ($29) to add volume to her lashes. Raoul finishes, "My favorite key product is the Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Balm in shade 44 Nude Lavalliere ($43) to give the lips extra shine and dimension."

Peltz Beckham's hairstylist, Evanie Frausto, finished the look off with a voluminous updo, using all Bumble and Bumble products. Frausto first sectioned off Peltz Beckham's hair and added barrel curls to her length before pulling her hair back into a half-up half-down style with a middle part at the top of her head and horizontal parts on either side of her head. Frausto then adorned Peltz Beckham's hair with a black sash to solidify her final French girl form.