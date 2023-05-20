Nicola Peltz Beckham's "Sunburnt" Blush is a Summer Vibe

Nicola Peltz Beckham is all about glam on the red carpet—but like anyone enjoying their day off, the star wears pretty lowkey looks when she's off duty. Still, lowkey doesn’t mean absoluetly nothing, and Peltz Beckham just tapped the perfect causal makeup with her latest sunburnt blush look.

On May 17, Petlz Beckham posted a photo in the car with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham. She's wearing a white long-sleeve tee shirt, gold hoop earrings, and a constellation of tiny hoop earrings climbing up her ear. She’s holding Brooklyn's hand and taking a cute selfie like a true passenger princess.

Her outfit and half-up half-down hairstyle indicate that Peltz Beckham was enjoying a day off with her hubby, and she made use of the TikTok-viral sunburnt blush look for a natural, summer-ready flush. She wore a bright red-coral blush along her entire cheekbones, with the color extending just below her under eyes, into her temples, and across the bridge of her nose. She paired the look with a tiny smoked-out wing, fluttery lashes, brushed-up brows, and a glossy pink lip.

#SunburnBlush has amassed roughly 6 million views on TikTok, it's simplicity is likely what made it such a popular look. Put plainly, derms wouldn’t recommend sitting in the sun for this look. Luckily, you can get a cute sunburnt look while wearing sunscreen—this technique just requires a bit of makeup magic. Since the trend is inspired by a sunburn, you’ll first want to grab a high-pigment red or bright coral blush—TikTokers love the Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($20) for this.

Next, apply the blush across your entire cheek and down the bridge of your nose, but make sure to apply the blush in thin layers to avoid looking like you’ve been burnt to a crisp. Diffuse the color out, focusing most of the pigment at the tops of your cheeks. Since the sun hits the top of the face the most, this’ll create a true sunburnt look.

You can definitely stop there to nail Peltz Beckham’s blush. If you want to take the look even further, apply blush along your hairline to give a full burnt flush to your complexion. Add in a bit of bronzer along the perimeter of your face for a faux tan, and you’ll be well on your way to a look that screams “summer”—even if you’re still wearing your spring jacket when out and about.