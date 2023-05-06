Nicola Peltz Beckham's Platinum French Manicure Is an Elevated Twist on a Classic

Sure, her affinity for classic black tees and blue jeans might lead you to believe that Nicola Peltz Beckham's looks require little effort, but she’s always throwing in chic accents that let her It girl-energy shine. Vintage touches like Louis Vuitton bags and Y2K sunnies make her style her own, but her nails are her biggest accessory. For this year’s Met Gala, Peltz Beckham added a futuristic touch to her red carpet and after party looks with a platinum chrome French manicure.

Getty Images

Peltz Beckham’s Met Gala looks were stunning, and she arrived on the red carpet wearing a dainty white strapless Valentino gown with a sheer skirt and a bow at the hip. She wore the same diamond necklaces to the Met Gala after party as she did at the gala, but her after outfit was worlds away from what she wore on the red carpet—she wore a structured Valentino mini dress with a strapless neckline and a ballooned skirt, as well as matching red opera gloves and red oversized sunglasses with towering feathers attached at the top.

Although her outfits were drastically different, celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik, created a platinum chrome French manicure that went perfectly with both looks. First, Bachik applied Aprés Nail Gel-X Tips ($30) and prepped with his go-to Tweezerman tools to create a medium-length almond shape. After that, Bachik applied the Aprés Gel Couleur in Fairy Wings ($15) to create a soft nude pink base, and then used a silver chrome powder to create a metallic French tip. Finally, Bachik topped the look off with a top coat to add a reflective shine to her nails.

YSL Beauty

The trends have favored softer, more feminine manicures lately, like strawberry milk and lip gloss nails, but the tried-and-true French manicure is still on its way to being one of the top manicures of the season. For those more interested in unique designs, there's been an uptick in metallic chrome nails, like Kerry Washington's all-gold manicure or Sabrina Carpenter's liquid silver nails. This platinum chrome French is basically Peltz Beckham’s personal style wrapped up in one manicure—although it calls on a classic mani, it still contains that metallic pop that takes it over the edge and into cool girl territory. It serves as further proof that Nicola knows what she's doing with her looks—even if you have to take a closer peek at the details.