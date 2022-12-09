Nicola Peltz Beckham Just Wore the "Perfect French Mani"

Recent trends have been pretty kind to those of us who love Y2K classics: hot pink is the color of the year, Juicy Couture is having a resurgence, and now, the OG French manicure is officially back. Sure, we’ve seen a revival of the French manicure over the past few years, but many of the 2022 iterations are done in a more modern style than the Y2K classic. However, Nicola Peltz Beckham just took us all the way back to 2002 with what her nail artist Tom Bachik called "the Perfect French.”



Peltz Beckham’s manicure looks like it came straight out of a 2000s salon, with a nude base and a white square tip. Although her outfit details are hidden in the photo, her accessories are more proof that this looks like some early Y2K inspo—that is, her gargantuan dazzling engagement ring, along with her diamond-encrusted wedding band, courtesy of her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.



Bachik first prepped Peltz Beckham’s nails with his Ultimate Nail Care Set ($59) in collaboration with Tweezerman to file her nails and “for those meticulous cuticles,” he shares in his caption. But, other than squeaky-clean cuticles, what is it about her manicure that makes it so perfect?



Many French manicures we’ve seen this year feature a true nude base with neutral undertones, but Bachik used the Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Fairy Wings ($15), a nude color that leans opaque pink—it's reminiscent of “Natural pink,” the staple French manicure base color in the aughts. Bachik then went in with the Aprés Nail French Manicure Gel in French White ($15). Instead of starting the tips higher on the nail like a modern French (which is used to give the illusion of a longer nail bed), Bachik started the white tip closer to where Peltz Beckham’s natural tips start for a more classic feel. And in contrast to a 2022 almond-shaped French, Bachik created an elongated square shape, which was the most coveted nail shape back in the day.

A high-shine finish finalizes why Peltz Beckham officially brings the perfect Y2K manicure into 2022.