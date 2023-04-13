Nicola Peltz Beckham Loves Minimal Manis—Here Are Her 6 Best Nail Looks

Nicola Peltz Beckham's beauty looks (and fashion looks, for that matter) always pique our interest, especially her nails. The 28-year-old actress' Instagram feed has become a treasure trove of minimalist manicure inspiration. She regularly taps celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik (who also works with celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway) to create her manis, and the two always come up with stunning looks. From classic French sets to chic lip gloss nails, we've rounded up six of Nicola Peltz Beckham's best nail looks below.
Blizzard French Nails
Bachik gave these fabulous, glittery nails the perfect name—"blizzard French." He achieved this effect using a few key products. First, Bachik applied the Mia Secret Almond Extension Gel Tips ($14) to Peltz Beckham's nails. Then, he applied a base coat of the Mia Secret Gelux Gel Polish ($12) in Rose Petal, followed by the Mia Secret Gelux Gel Polish ($12) in White to achieve an ombre effect. He completed the look by lightly dusting glitter on the nail, creating a blizzard-like look.
Icy, Frothy Nails
Frosted nails are also having a moment—case in point: Peltz Beckham's icy, frothy manicure. Bachik achieved the look using CND Shellac Gel Polish ($16) in the shade All Frothed Up.
Lip Gloss Nails
Lip gloss nails—manicures using a sheer layer of polish with a glossy finish—have taken over our feeds. Peltz Beckham recently took the trend for a spin, opting for nude polish and her signature mid-length almond shape.
Perfect French Nails
We love the Y2K vibe Peltz Beckham's French mani is giving. To achieve this look, Bachik prepped her nails with his Tweezerman Ultimate Nail Care Set ($59). He then applied a coat of the Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Fairy Wings ($15), a nude-ish pink color, on her custom Gel X extensions. Bachik also used the Aprés Nail French Manicure Gel in French White ($15). To achieve the classic French look, he painted the white tip closer to where Peltz Beckham's natural tips start, creating an elongated square shape (one of the most popular styles in the 2000s).
Supermodel Nude Nails
Bachik aimed to create a fresh and glamorous look with this nail set, drawing inspiration from '90s supermodels. He prepped Peltz Beckham's hands using the Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Repair Mask ($65) and Le Lift La Crème Main ($70). Then, he applied the Longwear Nail Colour ($30) in Onirique and Ballerina to achieve the perfect nude.
Chrome Aura Nails
Aura nails have been trending for some time, and Peltz Beckham put her spin on them. Here, she opted for lengthy stiletto nails in a soft lavender hue. For the aura nail effect, Peltz Beckham's nail artist created a white center and then covered the entire in a velvet, chrome-like finish.