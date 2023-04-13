Nicola Peltz Beckham Loves Minimal Manis—Here Are Her 6 Best Nail Looks

04 of 06

Perfect French Nails

We love the Y2K vibe Peltz Beckham's French mani is giving. To achieve this look, Bachik prepped her nails with his Tweezerman Ultimate Nail Care Set ($59). He then applied a coat of the Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Fairy Wings ($15), a nude-ish pink color, on her custom Gel X extensions. Bachik also used the Aprés Nail French Manicure Gel in French White ($15). To achieve the classic French look, he painted the white tip closer to where Peltz Beckham's natural tips start, creating an elongated square shape (one of the most popular styles in the 2000s).