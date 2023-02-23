We're Adding Nicola Peltz Beckham's Perfect Lip Gloss Nails to Our Mani Moodboard

Whether it's her dark chocolate hair or skinny brows, we can always count on Nicola Peltz-Beckham to put her elegant twist on the latest trends. Perhaps though, this is truest when it comes to her nails. The actor has taken ice nails, aura chrome, and the French manicure for a spin, but no matter how trendy the look, she makes it feel like her own, thanks to her signature almond shape and classic jewelry. The latest style she's making her own? Lip gloss nails.

On February 23, Peltz Beckham's go-to manicurist, Tom Bachick, shared a photo of her sheer, nude lip gloss nails. They were shaped into her signature mid-length almond, and of course, her gorgeous engagement ring was present. Though the post is a throwback to Peltz Beckham's nails from the Meet the Chippendale's premiere this past fall, the manicure is arguably more relevant than ever, as lip gloss nails have taken over as one of winter's biggest nail trends.

For the unfamiliar, lip gloss nails are a sheer wash of pink or nude with an extra-glossy finish. Just as lip gloss adds a touch of color and a whole lot of shine to brighten up your face, lip gloss nails make nails look fresh and pulled together. They go with any nail shape, skin tone, or outfit, making them a no-brainer for your go-to mani.

“This trend is like the neutral version of the jelly trend that was big during the summer,” celebrity nail artist Sonyua Belakhlef previously told Byrdie. “This year, we've seen a lot of really intricate and bold nail arts trending, including cool geometric looks and bright, neon colors. With nail trends, the pendulum always swings, and more minimal looks like this are like a breath, or a pause, between the bigger looks.”

The lip gloss nail trend is an evolution of other mega-popular sheer nail trends, like Hailey Bieber's glazed chrome. “Lip gloss nails, the subtle sister to glazed donut nails, are once again on trend,” Celebrity manicurist, Gina Eppolito, told us. “It’s the perfect pop to your natural nail manicure.”

If you want to try the trend yourself, Belakhlef recommends trying Orly’s First Kiss and Rose-Colored Glasses, which are a pale pink and sheer rose creme, respectively. “They offer this semi-sheer, glossy neutral look,” Belakhlef shares, noting that the colors are available in both gel and regular polish. “Gel also gives the extra ‘jelly’ look more naturally as it’s more viscous,” they explain. The nail artist also likes Cirque Color’s Rose Jelly, a milky sheer pink, and Chiffon, a sheer ballet pink.

Perfect, manicured cuticles and nail beds are key to the lip gloss nail look. To groom cold-weather cuticles, Eppolito submerges a bottle of Londontown Nourishing Cuticle Oil ($20) in hot water for a few minutes. “Gently massage into your cuticles for two to four minutes, as it stimulates [the cuticle] and makes it easier to push back,” she says. Once you’re done grooming your cuticles, clean off the nail, apply your chosen shade, and follow with a top coat.

Lip gloss nails are an easy-to-wear crowd-pleaser, but Belakhlef especially likes the look on longer nails. “While you don't need to have super long nails to rock this, they look great on nails with a little extra length,” they explain. It’s also versatile. “This manicure is perfect to wear anywhere,” says Belakhlef. “It's a great bridal look, for holiday parties or special events, and even just a good daily look. What's fun is that you don't have to worry about matching your outfit or jewelry specifically to your nails.”