Nicola Peltz Beckham Just Cosigned the Bottom Waterliner Trend

When Nicola Peltz Beckham speaks—or, uh, posts—we listen. Or at least that’s how it feels, since the model-slash-actor has been heavily influencing our beauty moodboard lately, thanks her countless killer beauty moments, like her ‘90s rom-com curls, perfect French tips, and her love letter to the $28 cream she uses almost every day. Peltz Beckham is one for dipping into trends while making her looks her own, and the star recently revealed her take on the bottom waterline liner trend.

On February 24, Peltz Beckham attended the W Magazine Best Performances Party wearing a chocolate brown halter dress along with black tights and black platform heels. She accessorized with glitzy pieces like her engagement ring, drop earrings, and a dainty tennis bracelet.

Getty Images

Her makeup artist, Kendal Fedail, used all YSL Beauty products on Peltz Beckham. Fedail started by prepping Peltz Beckham’s skin with the Touche Éclat Blur Primer ($56) and adding moisture to her lips with the Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick ($39) in shade 2, a sheer pink. After that, Fedail evened out the star’s complexion with the All Hours Foundation ($60) in shade LC6 and the iconic Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen ($40) in shade 3. Then, Fedail added warmth to Peltz Beckham’s complexion by applying the Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint ($28) in shade Pinch, which is a peachy nude color for a sunkissed flush.

For eyes, Fedail reached for the Couture Clutch Eyeshadow Palette ($160) in Desert Nude to create a brown smokey wing that complemented Peltz Beckham’s earth-toned dress. To get that crisp, edgy waterliner, Fedail used the Crushliner ($29) and traced the star’s upper and lower waterlines, extending both to a subtle inner corner wing for a soft fox eye effect. A quick coat of the Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara ($29) in black to her upper lashes and brown to her lower lashes, plus a swipe of the Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm ($43) in shade 150 on her lips rounds out her makeup routine.

As for hair, Peltz Beckham’s hairstylist, Rena Calhoun, let her natural waves do the talking for the night. Overall, it’s a casual-yet-trendy look worth recreating for any event, whether you’re off to a magazine’s exclusive party, or just headed out with the girls.