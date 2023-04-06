16 Nicola Peltz Beckham Fashion Moments That Embody Edgy, Minimalist Style

By
Melony Forcier
Melony Forcier, a contributing writer for Byrdie poses for a headshot.
Melony Forcier
Melony Forcier is a recent graduate and freelance writer. She currently works as a content update editor for Brides.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 04/06/23
Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a hot pink Valentino gown with sheer sleeves to the 2022 Met Gala

Getty Images

Nicola Peltz Beckham may have designer and style icon Victoria Beckham as her mother-in-law, but the actor and model has carved a name all her own in the fashion world. Ever since she started walking carpets in 2014, the star's style evolution has made her one to watch. Who can forget the dreamy custom Valentino couture wedding gown she wore for her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham, the times the house dressed her in its signature pink for the 2021 and 2022 Met Gala, or her Tom Ford suit moments? On and off the carpet, Peltz Beckham favors an edgier aesthetic, full of modern minimalism, classic colors, and eye-catching details. Ahead, we highlight 16 of the budding trendsetter’s best fashion moments, showing how her style has transformed from the Marvel red carpet to the Met Gala.

01 of 16

Women in Entertainment Gala (2022)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a black capri-length suit, platform heels, and headband

Getty Images

Nicola Peltz Beckham loves a suit moment. For the 2022 Women in Entertainment Gala, the model wore a black Tom Ford suit with capri-style pants, sheer black tights, and black platform heels. She topped off the look with a black Y2K-inspired wraparound headband.

02 of 16

Women in Film Oscar Party (2023)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a Tom Ford suit and tie and slicked-back bun hairstyle

Getty Images

Peltz Beckham embraced black tie attire for the 2023 Women in Film Oscar Party. She wore a polished Tom Ford suit with a matching tie for the occasion, complete with a pair of her staple black platform heels.

03 of 16

Met Gala (2022)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a hot pink Valentino gown with sheer sleeves to the Met Gala

Getty Images

If you were to associate Peltz Beckham with a vivid hue, it would have to be pink—Pierpaolo Piccioli pink, that is. The star has walked the Met steps two years in a row in a hot pink Valentino couture gown. For the 2022 Met Gala, she opted for a flowing, sheer-sleeved number with matching pink ultra-high platform heels.

04 of 16

Wedding Celebrations (2022)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham wear white Dior suits during their wedding weekend

@nicolaannepeltzbeckham

When your families are fashion and business royalty, the bar is pretty high for wedding day style. The Peltz Beckhams more than delivered—Nicola wore her custom Valentino gown plus multiple Versace dresses, Brooklyn wore a Dior tux, and on the night before, the couple had a Mick and Bianca Jagger moment in coordinating suits also by Dior.

05 of 16

Variety Power of Young Hollywood Celebration (2022)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a checked Fendi bustier top and low-rise pants

Getty Images

The usually blonde actress debuted her fresh brunette cut alongside a Fendi ensemble at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Celebration. The look consisted of a belted strapless bustier top paired with low-rise checked trousers.

06 of 16

'Welcome to Chippendales' Premiere (2022)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a feathered white Miu Miu midi dress, gold platform heels, and jewelry

Getty Images

For the premiere of the Hulu show Welcome to Chippendales, the actress, who portrays Dorothy in the miniseries, slipped into a white, midi-style Miu Miu dress with feather trim. She completed the look with rose gold platform heels and a glamorous tennis necklace.

07 of 16

Academy Museum Gala (2022)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a black Givenchy gown and opera gloves to the Academy Museum Gala

Getty Images

For the second annual Academy Museum Gala, Peltz Beckham stepped out in one of her most elegant looks to date. She stunned in a strapless black gown from Givenchy’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, styled with black opera gloves and chandelier earrings.

08 of 16

Tom Ford SS23 Show (2022)

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham wear Tom Ford outfits at the designer's New York Fashion Week show

Getty Images

Departing from her usual color scheme, Peltz Beckham attended Tom Ford’s fashion week presentation in a silver tank top and a metallic gold slip skirt with a sweater tied around her waist. Brooklyn matched the energy in a simple yet nightlife-ready black suit.

09 of 16

Givenchy SS23 Show (2022)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham wear Givenchy suits to the brand's Spring 2023 fashion show

Getty Images

Peltz Beckham and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, had a twinning moment at the Givenchy spring 2023 presentation. Both wore sleek suits from the French house, with Nicola’s featuring silver accents and a statement cross necklace.

10 of 16

Met Gala (2021)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a hot pink Valentino gown and pale pink opera gloves to the Met Gala

Getty Images

2021 may not have been Peltz Beckham’s first Met Gala, but it was her first time walking the steps of the Met with then-fiancé Brooklyn. The couple wore Valentino, with Nicola taking Barbiecore to heart in a magenta embroidered gown and light pink leather opera gloves.

11 of 16

Los Angeles Farmers Market (2022)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a black maxi dress, sandals, and sunglasses to the Los Angeles Farmers Market

Getty Images

We're adding this moment to our summer vision boards ASAP. Peltz Beckham's flowy black maxi dress paired with black platforms and a shoulder bag could not have been a better look for a day at the farmers market.

12 of 16

Paris Street Style (2020)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a leather coat, black crop top, jeans, platform boots, and sunglasses

Getty Images

It looks like Peltz Beckham took a page from her then-future mother-in-law’s book while sporting this ‘90s-inspired street style moment in Paris. She put her own spin on denim, leather outerwear, and tiny sunglasses by pairing the staples with sky-high platform boots.

13 of 16

Los Angeles Event (2022)

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham wear pink outfits to celebrate the Wendy's strawberry frosty

Getty Images

At an event celebrating the Wendy's strawberry frosty, the actress and model (whose father owns the chain) dressed for the occasion in pink color-coordinating looks with her husband. She gave all the Y2K vibes with an early aughts-inspired dress styled with a hot pink purse and sparkly platform heels.

14 of 16

Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2017)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a black and white one-shoulder Stella McCartney gown to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

Getty Images

Peltz Beckham proved less is more at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty by opting for an understated black-and-white Stella McCartney gown. She kept accessories minimalist, only wearing rings and a pair of silver and gold hoop earrings.

15 of 16

L'Oréal Paris Fashion Week Party (2016)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a sheer floral midi dress with black underwear at Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

While the renaissance of the naked dress may have happened over the past couple of years, Peltz Beckham was ahead of the trend at a Paris Fashion Week event in 2016. Her sheer black dress featured a white floral pattern, and she wore a chic black lace bra and black high-waisted underwear underneath.

16 of 16

'Transformers: Age of Extinction' Premiere (2014)

Nicola Peltz Beckham wears a white long-sleeve gown with train to the Transformers premiere in 2014

Getty Images

Peltz Beckham’s red carpet fashion journey began in 2014 with the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' movie premiere. She chose a chic white long-sleeve gown for the carpet and paired it with a dark smoky eye look. 

Related Stories