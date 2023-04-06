16 Nicola Peltz Beckham Fashion Moments That Embody Edgy, Minimalist Style

Nicola Peltz Beckham may have designer and style icon Victoria Beckham as her mother-in-law, but the actor and model has carved a name all her own in the fashion world. Ever since she started walking carpets in 2014, the star's style evolution has made her one to watch. Who can forget the dreamy custom Valentino couture wedding gown she wore for her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham, the times the house dressed her in its signature pink for the 2021 and 2022 Met Gala, or her Tom Ford suit moments? On and off the carpet, Peltz Beckham favors an edgier aesthetic, full of modern minimalism, classic colors, and eye-catching details. Ahead, we highlight 16 of the budding trendsetter’s best fashion moments, showing how her style has transformed from the Marvel red carpet to the Met Gala.