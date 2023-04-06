16 Nicola Peltz Beckham Fashion Moments That Embody Edgy, Minimalist Style

Nicola Peltz Beckham may have designer and style icon Victoria Beckham as her mother-in-law, but the actor and model has carved a name all her own in the fashion world. Ever since she started walking carpets in 2014, the star's style evolution has made her one to watch. Who can forget the dreamy custom Valentino couture wedding gown she wore for her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham, the times the house dressed her in its signature pink for the 2021 and 2022 Met Gala, or her Tom Ford suit moments? On and off the carpet, Peltz Beckham favors an edgier aesthetic, full of modern minimalism, classic colors, and eye-catching details. Ahead, we highlight 16 of the budding trendsetter’s best fashion moments, showing how her style has transformed from the Marvel red carpet to the Met Gala.
Women in Entertainment Gala (2022)
Nicola Peltz Beckham loves a suit moment. For the 2022 Women in Entertainment Gala, the model wore a black Tom Ford suit with capri-style pants, sheer black tights, and black platform heels. She topped off the look with a black Y2K-inspired wraparound headband.
Women in Film Oscar Party (2023)
Peltz Beckham embraced black tie attire for the 2023 Women in Film Oscar Party. She wore a polished Tom Ford suit with a matching tie for the occasion, complete with a pair of her staple black platform heels.
Met Gala (2022)
If you were to associate Peltz Beckham with a vivid hue, it would have to be pink—Pierpaolo Piccioli pink, that is. The star has walked the Met steps two years in a row in a hot pink Valentino couture gown. For the 2022 Met Gala, she opted for a flowing, sheer-sleeved number with matching pink ultra-high platform heels.
Wedding Celebrations (2022)
When your families are fashion and business royalty, the bar is pretty high for wedding day style. The Peltz Beckhams more than delivered—Nicola wore her custom Valentino gown plus multiple Versace dresses, Brooklyn wore a Dior tux, and on the night before, the couple had a Mick and Bianca Jagger moment in coordinating suits also by Dior.
Variety Power of Young Hollywood Celebration (2022)
The usually blonde actress debuted her fresh brunette cut alongside a Fendi ensemble at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Celebration. The look consisted of a belted strapless bustier top paired with low-rise checked trousers.
'Welcome to Chippendales' Premiere (2022)
For the premiere of the Hulu show Welcome to Chippendales, the actress, who portrays Dorothy in the miniseries, slipped into a white, midi-style Miu Miu dress with feather trim. She completed the look with rose gold platform heels and a glamorous tennis necklace.
Academy Museum Gala (2022)
For the second annual Academy Museum Gala, Peltz Beckham stepped out in one of her most elegant looks to date. She stunned in a strapless black gown from Givenchy’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, styled with black opera gloves and chandelier earrings.
Tom Ford SS23 Show (2022)
Departing from her usual color scheme, Peltz Beckham attended Tom Ford’s fashion week presentation in a silver tank top and a metallic gold slip skirt with a sweater tied around her waist. Brooklyn matched the energy in a simple yet nightlife-ready black suit.
Givenchy SS23 Show (2022)
Peltz Beckham and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, had a twinning moment at the Givenchy spring 2023 presentation. Both wore sleek suits from the French house, with Nicola’s featuring silver accents and a statement cross necklace.
Met Gala (2021)
2021 may not have been Peltz Beckham’s first Met Gala, but it was her first time walking the steps of the Met with then-fiancé Brooklyn. The couple wore Valentino, with Nicola taking Barbiecore to heart in a magenta embroidered gown and light pink leather opera gloves.
Los Angeles Farmers Market (2022)
We're adding this moment to our summer vision boards ASAP. Peltz Beckham's flowy black maxi dress paired with black platforms and a shoulder bag could not have been a better look for a day at the farmers market.
Paris Street Style (2020)
It looks like Peltz Beckham took a page from her then-future mother-in-law’s book while sporting this ‘90s-inspired street style moment in Paris. She put her own spin on denim, leather outerwear, and tiny sunglasses by pairing the staples with sky-high platform boots.
Los Angeles Event (2022)
At an event celebrating the Wendy's strawberry frosty, the actress and model (whose father owns the chain) dressed for the occasion in pink color-coordinating looks with her husband. She gave all the Y2K vibes with an early aughts-inspired dress styled with a hot pink purse and sparkly platform heels.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2017)
Peltz Beckham proved less is more at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty by opting for an understated black-and-white Stella McCartney gown. She kept accessories minimalist, only wearing rings and a pair of silver and gold hoop earrings.
L'Oréal Paris Fashion Week Party (2016)
While the renaissance of the naked dress may have happened over the past couple of years, Peltz Beckham was ahead of the trend at a Paris Fashion Week event in 2016. Her sheer black dress featured a white floral pattern, and she wore a chic black lace bra and black high-waisted underwear underneath.
'Transformers: Age of Extinction' Premiere (2014)
Peltz Beckham’s red carpet fashion journey began in 2014 with the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' movie premiere. She chose a chic white long-sleeve gown for the carpet and paired it with a dark smoky eye look.