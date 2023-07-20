We're Copying Nicola Peltz Beckham's Pink French Mani

Greta Gerwig’s painting the town pink. Barbie is set to premiere tomorrow, July 21, and in preparation for the film, you may have already made sure your closet and beauty routine are perfectly pink. Still, with minimalism reigning supreme, a bright, hot pink may not go with your preferred color palette—but that’s where Nicola Peltz Beckham’s Barbie French manicure can help.

Peltz Beckham has seemingly been sticking to the naked nail trend this summer, but her longtime manicurist Tom Bachik just posted a throwback photo of her perfect Barbie French nails. In the photo, Peltz Beckham wears a black shirt with blue details and her large diamond engagement ring and wedding band. Her nails sit at a short-medium length and have a classic almond shape. Like most French manicures, Peltz Beckham’s features a nude base and a crisp tip—to spruce it up, though Peltz Beckham’s base has the faintest hint of shimmer and features a pastel pink tip instead of white.

Peltz Beckham has always been a fan of minimalist manicures, and this isn’t the only time we’ve seen the star wear a classic French. She wore a chrome French manicure this year at the Met Gala, made blizzard French nails a thing at the start of the year, and has dabbled in a Carmela Soprano-esque '90s French mani. Though her Barbie French manicure is technically a throwback, It-girls like Peltz Beckham, Lizzo, and Margot Robbie have all tapped into the trend in one way or another within the past year. What’s more, the French manicure trend is running hot alongside the leading Barbiecore trend, and Peltz Beckham’s soft pink color is the perfect choice for anyone wanting a more minimal take on the trend.

The best part? Peltz Beckham’s Barbie French is pretty beginner-friendly. First, prep your nails by pushing your cuticles back, filing the free edge, and buffing the nail plate. Then, apply a base coat and two coats of your favorite semi-sheer nude polish. After that has dried completely, take an opaque pale pink nail polish and a thin nail art brush to create each tip. Dazzle Dry nail artist Hannah Thayers previously shared her French tip trick with Byrdie: “I like to put my first stroke down lightly across the center of the nail tip and then connect the sides stroking towards the middle with a little swooping action.” After creating the shape, fill the tip in with pink nail polish, and finally seal everything in with a high-shine top coat.