Nicola Peltz Beckham Swears By This $28 Cream For Calm, Hydrated Skin

While we may mostly turn to her for iconic nail moments and cool hair changes, above all, we keep coming back to Nicola Peltz Beckham's Instagram for her perfectly luminous skin. Getting an inside look into which products celebs are using is always fun, and Peltz Beckham just shared one of her secrets for a breakout-free and dewy complexion: a moisturizer that costs just $28.



Peltz Beckham recently took to her Instagram stories to reveal a product sitting on her counter: the Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream ($28). “I love this product so much,” Peltz Beckham said in the Instagram post. “My skin is sensitive and can be very dry. Sometimes (most nights), I put this on all over my face after I’ve done all other steps. I know everyone’s skin is very different, and mine can be prone to breaking out from the wrong product—but this one hasn’t broken me out at all, and I’ve been using [it] for months.”

Now, skincare routines are, well, routines that involve various steps and products to help you get to your skincare goals. Although we don't know the rest of the formulas or active ingredients that Peltz Beckham relies on for a glowy complexion, it makes sense that she rounds out her nighttime rituals with the affordable Avène protective cream.

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream $28.00 Shop

The Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream is a French beauty must-have because it can do it all. Think of it as the French version of Aquaphor (except less greasy)—this formula relies on glycerin and beeswax to lock moisture into the skin and postbiotics to restore the skin. It's also formulated with Avène's proprietary thermal spring water, which includes minerals to soothe redness and boost hydration levels. It's safe to use for most people ranging from adults to kids and infants, it's non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, and it even has an oncology-safe stamp of approval. People love using it on dry patches, rashes, eczema flare-ups, or in Peltz Beckham's case, as a way to slug the skin without using petroleum jelly.

But Peltz Beckham isn't the only celeb who has professed their love for Avène's protective cream: last year, Hailey Bieber has also taken to Instagram to share that this product helps her "angry and irritated skin," noting, "I love this product forever." And at just $28, you can too,