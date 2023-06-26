Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Do Blinged-Out Pink Nails for Their 'Barbie' Movie Video

It feels like the entire world is gearing up for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and the excitement is like nothing we've ever seen before. As if the resurgence of the Barbiecore trend wasn’t enough, Barbie has infiltrated the lifestyle scene with too many brand collabs to count, and there's even a Progressive commercial that’s all about closing an insurance deal on the doll’s dream house and car. Now, Barbie is headed to the music industry with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s latest music video for “Barbie World (With Aqua),” where each rapper wears their take on a maximalist Barbie French manicure.

The single, which will be on the film's soundtrack, dropped on June 23, and it samples Aqua's 1997 hit, “Barbie Girl.” The duo made various outfit changes throughout the video, with Minaj transitioning from a black and white polka dot dress paired with pink Versace platform shoes to a more relaxed white tank top and fuzzy white shorts, decked out in Chanel jewelry and paired with Barbie pink boots and hair.

Ice Spice, on the other hand, opened the video wearing a yellow off-the-shoulder top with a mod-inspired skirt full of pink, orange, and grey swirls. She later swapped into a baby pink tweed set that consisted of a pleated skirt and a cropped jacket, and paired it with a charm-encrusted bikini top. Spice traded her ginger curls for a hot pink bob and flowing red hair, while Miniaj switched between pigtails, a pink mullet, and her signature pink butt-skimming locks.

The music video is everything you’d hope it would be from the duo, and both their manicures looked like a doll’s dream. Minaj wore a Barbie pink gem-encrusted manicure, which featured extra-long nails in a pointy stiletto shape. On her pointer and ring fingers sat dozens of bubblegum pink crystals, and on her pinky fingers, she wore pink jelly nails with gems throughout. On her middle fingers and thumbs, she combined the two colors and wore a gem-ridden Barbie French, using the jelly color as a base and the sparkling bubblegum pink colors as the tip. Of course, to each French nail, she added yet another huge gem at the tip and base’s border because, why not?

While a traditional all-pink Barbie manicure seems fitting for the OG Barbie rapper (hello, Nicki), Ice Spice went an edgier route with an aura French manicure. Nail artist Kros Vargas first created a Barbie pink jelly base on the rapper’s long, square nails and then added a swirled black French tip that swoops halfway down her nails. On each tip there's a pale blue aura blob, and in the center of that sits a star. If that wasn't enough, Vargas added a thick sparkling parting line between the tip and the base, and accented each nail with thin Y2K-inspired curved lines.

Though these nails may not be what you’d immediately think of when you hear the words “Barbie” and “manicure” in the same sentence, they still live up to the doll’s lavish, perfect, and pink lifestyle. If you’re gearing up for the Barbie premiere but don’t want to forego your love of everything maximalist, Minaj and Ice Spice’s mani’s are your perfect inspiration.