Celebrity MUA Nick Barose Shares 6 Unexpected Holiday Makeup Looks

At Byrdie, we think holiday glamour should feel festive and expressive. From bold red lips to shimmery eyeshadow, there are so many ways to celebrate the season through makeup. If you're looking for some fresh beauty inspiration for your upcoming cocktail parties and family gatherings, we've got you covered.

We tapped celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose—whose client roster includes stars like Lupita Nyong'o, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw—to create seven holiday-ready makeup looks. "The holidays are the perfect time to be extra glamorous, sparkly, and colorful," he says. "The best way to celebrate is by having festive fun with your makeup."

The beloved beauty pro paid homage to the past, present, and future, bringing to life unexpected looks that will turn heads at any soiree. However, Barose says he specifically ruminated on two things during the entire process: the glitz and glamour of Diana Vreeland’s editorial reign and Andy Warhol. "Vreeland gave us holiday Vogue covers with hair that looked like Christmas decorations and blinged-out eyes," he explains. "I also drew inspiration from Warhol's colorful characters, friends, and muses. They knew how to party and looked good doing it." Ahead, Barose details each makeup look and the products you need to achieve them.

Rockstar Pharoah

This dramatic singular-eye look will bring a touch of rock-star energy to any holiday function. "Think of the movie A Clockwork Orange or the band Kiss," Barose says. "Pair the look with high-arched brows, dramatic liner, and frosty metallic-gilded lids and brow bones. You can create extra drama and richer texture by layering gold leaves on top of the frosty gold eyeshadow." Pro tip: Barose suggests wearing your hair parted to one side or throwing on a tilted hat to balance the look.

Diamanté Warrior

Here, silver eyeshadow and eye gems create a stunning frosty look. If you're not usually one to play around with either, Barose has a few recommendations. "Diamanté eyes can seem precious and too delicate," Barose says. "I prefer more edge. Pick rhinestones that are chunky and use eyelash glue with a brush applicator. It's easier to dot the glue on the skin and place each gem using a rhinestone pen. Pick placements you want to highlight like the inner and outer corners of the eyes and the center. For eyeshadow, layer a metallic color underneath the rhinestones to tie everything together."

Butterfly Effect

Barose calls this look "the ultimate '80s beauty dream," encouraging you to treat your eye makeup like a coloring book. To define the area, use darker tones like blue, green, and purple around the eyes. Apply brighter hues like gold, lime green, and yellow along the brow bone. "To make eyeshadow colors pop more, wear a light-tone eye primer," Barose shares. "Complete the look by adding extra-bright blush to your cheeks and balance it with bold red lips (and nails)."

Fierce & Fuchsia

"This look should make you think of '80s supermodels, David Bowie, and Annie Lennox," Barose says. "Hot pink is such a badass color, and it's great that we are seeing it a lot in fashion. But let's not forget that it's also a fun, festive color for holiday makeup. It's a good alternative to the classic red lip that seems to be the holiday uniform. Apply bold strokes of pink blush and pair it with matching hot-pink lips and strong eyeliner."

Space Age Lips

ICYMI: Metallic lips are in, and they're the star of this look. "You can create metallic lipstick by using eyeliner to line and fill in the lips, adding lip balm, and then rubbing metallic eyeshadow on top," Barose suggests. "Make it extra metallic by adding another coat of metallic eyeshadow on the center of the lips. Use the same shade of eyeshadow on your eyes to give them a silvery wash."

The Other Classic Red Lips

"There will be a sea of red lips at holiday parties, and most of them feel inspired by the '40s and '50s," Barose says. "So it's fun to add a different spin on it and take it back to the '30s. Think Marlene Dietrich with red lips and a men's tux. I also wanted to do the eyes differently than just a classic winged liner. Use metallic coppery red tones on eyes and brow bones as well."

Pencil-thin brows are also a highlight of this look. The easiest way to reshape your brows? "Glue them down with nontoxic glue sticks and then add concealer and eyeshadow on top. It doesn't need to be perfect, but gluing helps re-create the shapes."



The Showgirl

"This look is inspired by my favorite over-the-top glamour queens like Josephine Baker, Bette Midler, and Cher," Barose explains. The elegant look combines striking elements, like bejeweled lashes, dramatic smoky eyes, and dark lip liner.

