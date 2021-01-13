Nexxus' Humectress Ultimate Moisture Conditioner is a good buy for those with dry hair who are seeking hydration—just be aware that it can build up on strands.

We purchased Nexxus' Humectress Ultimate Moisture Conditioner so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

In my book, any product that keeps my hair healthy and hydrated is a must-have. Nexxus' Humectress Ultimate Moisture Conditioner doesn't just claim to hydrate strands—it claims to heal them, too. Formulated with a blend of green caviar and elastin protein, it's designed to replenish proteins that damaged hair might be missing and restore life to dull, dry strands for a full 24 hours.

I’ll take all the hydration I can get, to be honest, so I tried out Nexxus' Humectress Ultimate Moisture Conditioner to see if it would help my wintertime hair feel healthier and stronger.

Nexxus Humectress Ultimate Moisture Conditioner Best for: Normal to dry hair Uses: Hydrating and conditioning the hair Price: $30 for 33.8 ounces Active ingredients: Hydrolyzed caviar extract, hydrolyzed elastin, hydrolyzed keratin, hydrolyzed wheat protein Byrdie Clean?: No, contains PEG-7 propylheptyl ether, methylchloroisothiazolinone, methylisothiazolinone About the brand: Nexxus creates hair products based on scientific methods and with the assistance of experts.

About My Hair: Can be prone to breakage

My hair is long—right around my mid-back—and though I try to be gentle and avoid heat styling too often, its length makes it prone to breakage. My hair is generally not too dry, although my ends can always use some moisture and I prefer to use hydrating hair products to keep it as healthy as possible.

I bounce between Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Conditioner and a custom conditioner blend from Prose; I use them a few times a week, whenever I wash my hair. While they hydrate my hair well, I was interested to see what the Nexxus Conditioner could do to smooth my hair and fix any breakage.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

The Feel: Smooth and silky

The conditioner feels thick and silky right out of the bottle. There’s a strong scent, but I personally really like it—it reminds me of salons and of the unmistakable scent of freshly washed hair. It goes on smoothly, and I typically let it sit for a couple of minutes before I rinse. Because it’s a thick conditioner, I made sure to wash it out thoroughly to avoid any heaviness or product buildup. Right out of the shower, my hair felt really clean and healthy.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

The Results: Hydrated hair, but also some build-up

After testing the Nexxus conditioner for the first time, I let my hair air dry about 80% and then finished up with a blow-dryer. Afterward, my hair felt softer than normal and laid smoother than it does when I use my usual conditioners. I didn’t think my ends felt significantly less dry than they usually do, but my hair did feel healthy and I loved that the scent lingered.

I was surprised at how much it softened and smoothed my hair after just one use.

However, this is a product that must be washed out thoroughly—even though I felt like I’d completely rinsed it out, I still noticed slight product build-up in one spot, and after running my fingers through my hair, I felt a film on my hands. Despite this, it didn’t weigh down my strands and it still felt clean.

Overall, I got the results I expected from the Nexxus Humectress Conditioner—as promised, my hair felt more moisturized.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

The Value: Affordable price per ounce

While the price per ounce is relatively affordable—around $1 per ounce depending on the size purchased—the Nexxus conditioner is still more expensive than other drugstore options. The 13.5-ounce bottle sells for about $18, while the larger 33.8-ounce bottle sells for around $30. I feel like this is a good price for the size of the bottle and the quality of the product you get.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

Similar Products: Other moisturizing conditioners to try

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Conditioner: For an even more affordable and slightly cleaner formula, this hydrating conditioner from OGX is a good option. As the name states, it uses Moroccon oil, which is well-known for its ability to bring life to dry strands.

Pureology Hydrate Conditioner: A higher-end option is this hydrating conditioner from Pureology, which uses jojoba oil, green tree, and sage to moisturize hair and support scalp health. At $32 for 9 ounces, it’s more expensive than Nexxus, but it’s a good option for those looking for other options.