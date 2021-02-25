These 13 Wardrobe Pieces Are The Epitome of New York Style

When we think of New York style, so many eclectic descriptors come to mind. But if we had to sum it up in one word, it would be “authenticity.” New York has been a hub for fashion, art, and culture for decades. As a whole, the city has inspired residents and global onlookers to express themselves through how they dress.

Because Fashion Week has come to a halt, some people have assumed that New York’s influence on style has come and gone. But, we couldn’t disagree more. While the city won’t be buzzing with in-person runway shows anytime soon, its virtual presentations, pop-ups, and rising brands are paving the way for a new era of fashion that includes everyone. 

From the wool coat, to the sports cap, to the now-iconic Telfar bag, New York has long been the birthplace of fashion essentials. But, we don’t need to continue to wax poetic about how much we love New York. To properly illustrate the inimitable pizazz of the city’s style, we’ve curated a list of the key pieces of any New York wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see them all.

The Sports Cap

Seen on everyone from The Hadids, to style bloggers, to real baseball fans, the iconic Yankees hat became popular in 1909 when the Yankees were known as the Highlanders. Fun fact: the interlocking “N-Y” insignia inscribed on the hat was originally designed by Tiffany & Co. as part of a medal given to John McDowell, an officer of the NYPD who was shot in the line of duty in 1877. We are super grateful for the Yankees making this part of their signature look so we can pull our outfits together with this cultural emblem. 

NY Yankees Cap
MoMA Design Store NY Yankees Cap $30
Shop
New York Mets New Era Royal Game Replica Core Classic 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat
MLB Shop New York Mets New Era Royal Game Replica Core Classic 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat $19
Shop
New York New York Cap
Corridor New York New York Cap $45
Shop

A Long Coat

During a New York winter, a long coat becomes your best friend. You'll look stylish and stay warm as you weather the elements when you add this piece to your wardrobe.

Oversized Padded Shoulder Wool Coat
The Frankie Shop Oversized Padded Shoulder Wool Coat $375
Shop
Belted Wool Cashmere Coat
Cos Belted Wool Cashmere Coat $290
Shop
Plus Size Insulated Long Wool Dress Coat
Land's End Plus Size Insulated Long Wool Dress Coat $119
Shop
Lightweight Classic Wool Blend Coat
Ulla Popken Lightweight Classic Wool Blend Coat $200
Shop

Comfy Sneakers

Let’s face it: This city will keep you on your toes. And whether you have flat feet or high arches, New York doesn’t care and will make you very aware of that. So curating your footwear collection with sturdy and supportive shoes is a must. It’ll make strolling around the city way more bearable.

Chuck Taylor All Star
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star $55
Shop
Classic Nylon Sneakers
Reebok Classic Nylon Sneakers $65
Shop
Club C 85 Classic Lace Up Sneakers
Reebok Club C 85 Classic Lace Up Sneakers $70
Shop
The Tie Dye Jogger Sneakers
The Marc Jacobs The Tie Dye Jogger Sneakers $295
Shop

Telfar Bag 

Anything that Telfar makes is iconic. But the brand’s signature bag symbolizes what it means to live, work, and create in New York. It has been dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin,” but we think it’s much more than that. It’s a symbol of all of the most alluring characteristics of New York: diversity, empowerment, and grit. Moral of the story: Telfar Clemens is one of the city’s brightest fashion designers, and we will sing the praises of his brand forever.

Telfar
Telfar Large Tan Shopping Bag $257
Shop
Medium Oxblood Shopping Bag
Telfar Medium Oxblood Shopping Bag $202
Shop
Small Black Shopping Bag
Telfar Small Black Shopping Bag $150
Shop

Gold Jewelry

Gold jewelry is a key part of New York’s fashion aesthetic. From gold hoops to nameplate necklaces, you really can’t find better inspiration for how to style gold jewelry than in New York. With so many buzzy and affordable jewelry shops in Chinatown, The Bronx, and Harlem, you will easily be able to find pieces you love.

Gala Earring
Wolf Circus Gala Earring $120
Shop
Cuore Necklace
Laura Lombardi Cuore Necklace $148
Shop
Small Everyday Hoops
Sophie Buhai Small Everyday Hoops $200
Shop
Ring
Sapir Bachar Swirl Ring $265
Shop

A Good Puffer

Having a good puffer coat is non-negotiable. It keeps you warm in a snowstorm and the city's frigid winters, first and foremost, but it's also pillowy, comfortable, and easy to throw on as you head out the door.

Seamless Down Parka
Uniqlo Seamless Down Parka $80
Shop
Eco Nuptse Jacket
The North Face Eco Nuptse Jacket $280
Shop
Plus Size Wrap Quilted Down Jacket
Land's End Plus Size Wrap Quilted Down Jacket $120
Shop
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket $279
Shop

A Good Book

In this city, it’s brains before brawn. A good book is not only a conversation starter but also a great way to pass the time during your daily commute. With so many love stories about New York, it’s hard to choose our favorite—so we picked four. 

Busted in New York and Other Essays
Picador Busted in New York and Other Essays $19
Shop
Semiotext(e) / Native Agents
Sleeveless: Fashion, Image, Media, New York 2011-2019
Semiotext(e) / Native Agents Sleeveless: Fashion, Image, Media, New York 2011-2019 $13
Shop
Every Person In New York
Whitney Museum of American Art Every Person in New York $25
Shop
Year of the Monkey
McNally Jackson Year of the Monkey $16
Shop

Oversized Blazer

In a pre-pandemic world, an oversized blazer was the perfect outfit completer for a day in the office or a night out for drinks. With so many cuts and styles to choose from, they’re a must-have in any wardrobe.

Boxy Single Breasted Dad Suit Blazer
Asos Design Boxy Single Breasted Dad Suit Blazer $74
Shop
Heartbreak Plus Tie Waist With Buckle Blazer
Asos Heartbreak Plus Tie Waist With Buckle Blazer $51
Shop
Black Collarless Blazer
Esse Studios Black Collarless Blazer $155
Shop
Jagger Blazer
Rails Jagger Blazer $298
Shop

A Leather Jacket

When we look back at photos of New York in the ’70s, we can’t help but wish we could time travel. The Ramones, Debbie Harry, and anyone who attended concerts at CBGB make us never want to take off a leather jacket. While it’s hard to find the perfect leather jacket for the right price, it feels like you cracked the code on how to become a cool New Yorker once you do. 

Baya Leather Jacket
Mackage Baya Leather Jacket $850
Shop
Plus Clara Leather Biker Jacket
Barney's Originals Plus Clara Leather Biker Jacket $143
Shop
Plus Size Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Forever 21 Plus Size Faux Leather Moto Jacket $35
Shop
Bracca Patent Cropped Shirt Jacket
Baum und Pferdgarten Bracca Patent Cropped Shirt Jacket $259
Shop

Vintage T-Shirts

Amongst so many other things, New York is known for its incredible vintage clothing shops. Whether you’re wearing an “I Love NY” shirt or a one-of-a-kind Lou Reed shirt, knowing someone else cool wore your top before you gives it even more life. It’s hard to find a New Yorker’s wardrobe that doesn’t incorporate at least one piece of vintage. 

Vintage Ramones T-Shirt Size XL
Metropolis T-shirts Vintage Ramones T-Shirt Size XL $52
Shop
Vintage T-Shirt
JaybrrdsWhatnots Vintage New York City T Shirt $28
Shop
NY t-shirt
Americanvintageprtld 1970s New York Shirt $12
Shop

A Crossbody Bag

As they like to say in New York, keep your friends close but your wallet closer. Everyone loses their wallet at least once in this city, so it’s important to carry a bag you can keep close to you (like a crossbody) while you navigate through the concrete jungle.

Nylon mini pouch
Prada Nylon Mini-Pouch $775
Shop
The Cassette Leather Crossbody Bag
Bottega Veneta The Cassette Leather Crossbody Bag $2100
Shop
Mini Flap Bag
JW Pei Mini Flap Bag $59
Shop
GG Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
Gucci GG Marmont Small Shoulder Bag $980
Shop

Headphones

New York City has a soundtrack unlike any other place in the world. While the sounds of construction or street musicians are a part of the city’s fabric, sometimes you may want to pop on some headphones and listen to your favorite podcast or playlist while you run errands or take a walk.

Collina Strada Crusher® Evo Sensory Bass Headphones with Personal Sound
Skullcandy Collina Strada Crusher® Evo Sensory Bass Headphones with Personal Sound $180
Shop
Headphones
Yoto Headphones $30
Shop
Plattan 2 Bluetooth
UrbanEars Plattan 2 Bluetooth $69
Shop

A Good Pair of Jeans

A good pair of jeans is priceless, and we're pretty sure every single New Yorker has a pair. If you don't have a favorite pair, we're pretty sure you've spend a lot of time trying to track one down. We don’t need to sell you on why jeans are essential, but they're absolutely a part of the way New Yorkers view clothing: comfortable, stylish, cool, and practically a second skin.

Re/Done Jeans
Re/Done High Rise Crop $320
Shop
The Curvy Cheeky Straight Jean
Everlane The Curvy Cheeky Straight Jean $78
Shop
Curve High Rise 'Original' Mom Jeans
Asos Design Curve High Rise 'Original' Mom Jeans $29
Shop
High-Waisted Contrast Stitch Skate Jean
BDG High-Waisted Contrast Stitch Skate Jean $69
Shop

