New York Fashion Week's Top Fashion Trends, from Coquette to Color Blocking

New York Fashion Week is upon us yet again, kicking off another whirlwind month of style inspiration and trends sure to dominate the months to come. And if you can't get enough of recent viral aesthetics like coquette and quiet luxury, you're in luck: Designers this season are offering new twists on these looks and many more, proving that creativity and self-expression are alive and well, set to dominate into 2024. From new takes on balletcore to unapologetically dramatic silhouettes, all the moments we've been seeing at the star-studded shows have us majorly inspired as we plan our next outfits. Ahead, see the top fashion trends from New York Fashion Week so far.

Modern Coquette

Getty Images

All things decadent and hyper-feminine continue to be at the forefront of fashion, with countless brands leaning into various aspects of the coquette aesthetic for spring 2024. Christian Siriano debuted a whole balletcore collection, while Mirror Palais leaned into nostalgic elegance with ruffles, corsets, and over-the-top chokers galore. With coquette being an existing trend, we're seeing designers push the boundaries by introducing tailoring, athleisure, and plenty of bold silhouettes into the mix, proving the amount of possibilities is higher than you can tie your Audrey Hepburn-inspired updo.

Sheer Genius

Getty Images

The sheer clothing trend is still going strong for spring 2024, and there's a version for everyone this season, whether you prefer bold statements with visible undergarments or a hint of sheer to break up a busy ensemble. We've spotted it in some shape or form almost everywhere so far—Coach, Prabal Gurung, Bronx and Banco, and Mirror Palais, to name a few—and we consider it proof that confidently showing off as much or as little skin as you want is not just allowed, but encouraged as we head into a new season.

Color Blocking

Getty Images

The recent style climate has championed vivid shades like neon green and Barbie pink, so it's no wonder why color blocking is now having a major moment on the New York Fashion Week runways. From textural layered tops at Peter Do for Helmut Lang to modern tie-dye at Prabal Gurung to hue-shifting plaid at Ralph Lauren, this season's collections are debuting in a multitude of screaming colors, and it's what all our mod (and Mondrian) dreams are made of. If quiet luxury isn't your vibe, this is a strong sign that dressing bold and bright is more than welcome in the coming months—not that you needed our permission.

Structure Play

Getty Images for Bronx and Banco

To say the least, this season is bringing the drama when it comes to all things size, shape, and tailoring. Coach featured an array of slouchy, oversized blazers that feel best suited for a night out, Prabal Gurung's collection was full of billowing pants and avant-garde waistlines, and Bronx and Banco took an appreciation for nature and culture to new heights with exaggerated corsages and ruffle silhouettes. Every instance makes a case for the allure of the unexpected, showing that a simple change in proportion can transform an otherwise tried-and-true look.