Giant Bags, Tiny Mini Skirts, and More Dominated NYFW

Many of us would probably admit that our styles have changed a lot over the last few years. Whether you’ve finally decided to prioritize comfort over trendiness, or you’ve got a newfound love for dressing up just because, the past few years have got us re-evaluating everything in our wardrobe—especially as we gear up to re-enter some new version of normalcy.

And luckily, the designers at New York Fashion Week seem to be in the same boat. They’re not quite letting go of the work-from-home, comfort-first mentality, but are also ready to embrace the glamour of the world re-opening in a thoughtful, refined way. There’s no shortage of styling tricks to try with things you already own (read: piling up on belts or layering your skirts), but there are also a couple of new concepts that may take some warming up to (see: teeny-tiny-mini-skirts).

Whatever you decide to try—or not—from the trends ahead, remember it’s always okay to change up your style based on how you’re feeling on any given day. And if sartorially, you’re not quite the same person you were two years ago, well, join the club. One of the ideas ahead might just be the next thing you’re game to try. Below, 10 breakout trends from New York Fashion Week.

Belted Up

Albert Urso / Getty Images / Altuzarra / Design by Tiana Maryam Nassir Zadeh / Altuzarra

Perhaps it’s been a while since you reached for a belt strictly for accessorizing purposes (and not just to hold your pants up). This season, you were hard pressed to find a runway look without them. Whether studded and layered or cinching the waist with wide, structural leather, statement belts held the season’s looks together—so you better start opening that belt drawer once again.

Designers: Collina Strada, Peter Do, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Tory Burch, Altuzarra

The New Evening Gown

John Lamparski / Getty Images / Altuzarra / Design by Tiana Crispino Eckhaus Latta / Altuzarra

We may be ready to dress up again, but minus the fuss. This season’s evening gowns are straight to the point—long, sparkly silhouettes with deep Vs or open backs that you can quite literally throw on and go, without too many added bells and whistles.

Designers: Altuzarra, Peter Do, Eckhaus Latta, Tibi, Bevza

The Covid Effect

Jonathan Simkhai / Noam Galai / Getty Images / Design by Tiana Crispino Jonathan Simkhai / Bevza

Not quite ready to let go of your pandemic-era sweats and throw blankets? Not to worry—with the right styling, you can still get away with your favorite lockdown must-haves. Now that we’ve gone cozy, we can’t go back, and some of the ponchos, wraps, knitwear, and scarves on the runway look like you took nap time to the streets in the best way.

Designers: Tibi, Bevza, Jonathan Simkhai, Adam Lippes, Rosetta Getty, Batsheva

Skirt Layering

Collina Strada / Carolina Herrera / Design by Tiana Crispino Collina Strada / Carolina Herrera

Skirts tend to be one of those categories that don’t evolve all that much season to season, but this time around, we’re seeing a more layered look on the runway—one you should certainly try at home. Consider taking longer and shorter skirts from your wardrobe and styling them together for a more dynamic, layered effect.

Designers: Collina Strada, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Carolina Herrera, Eckhaus Latta, Proenza Schouler, Bevza, Batsheva

Nano Minis

Noam Galai / Fernanda Calfat / Getty Images / Design by Tiana Crispino Kim Shui / LaQuan Smith

Ever since Miu Miu sent those tiny skirts down the runway for spring/summer 2022, we had a feeling they’d be taking the fashion world by storm. NYFW proved that skirt hemlines are getting shorter and shorter, and it’s polarizing to say the least.

Designers: Dion Lee, Collina Strada, Helmut Lang, Kim Shui, Laquan Smith

Cropped Jackets

Helmut Lang / Michael Kors / Design by Tiana Crispino Helmut Lang / Michael Kors

We’re not saying to part with your long jackets quite yet, but just know the cropped jacket will be everywhere next fall. It’s perfect for a bit of proportion play, and effortlessly nails that model-off-duty look.

Designers: Victor Glemaud, Michael Kors, Helmut Lang

High-Fashion Crochet

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Ulla Johnson / Design by Tiana Crispino Elena Velez / Ulla Johnson

What was once a homemade DIY or a thrift store find has officially gone high-fashion, with crochet and knit pieces becoming a mainstay on the fall runways. The handmade feel really adds something special.

Designers: Gabriela Hearst, Batsheva, Elena Velez, Ulla Johnson

Hand-Drawn Prints

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Colin Locascio / Design by Tiana Crispino Dauphinette / Colin Locascio

Break out the crayons and markers, because a lot of next fall/winter’s prints look like you (maybe) could have drawn them yourself. Maybe your high school art teacher was onto something.

Designers: Collina Strada, Dauphinette, Colin Locascio, Simon Miller

Hometown Nostalgia

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Carolina Herrera / Design by Tiana Crispino Coach / Carolina Herrera

At Coach, the oversized tees and jackets and prom-inspired dresses took us back to that nostalgic, small-town vibe—and they weren’t the only brand that seemed to be longing for years passed. Think silhouettes and details that look like you may find them in your mother’s attic, but dusted off and interpreted for the modern-day.

Designers: Coach, Carolina Herrera, Batsheva

Big Commuter Bags

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Design by Tiana Crispino Proenza Schouler / Brandon Maxwell

Heavy packers, rejoice, because big bags are back. Even paired with elevated and refined silhouettes, oversized shoulder bags ruled the runways. Finally, we can leave the mini bags behind for something that actually fits our laptops.

Designers: Proenza Schouler, Peter Do, Brandon Maxwell

