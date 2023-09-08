All The Celebs We Spotted Front Row at New York Fashion Week

One thing about fashion week? There are celebrities galore—influencers, actors, models, rappers, singers, CEOs—you name it, they’re there. And while the supermodels dominate the runways—alongside unpredictable surprises like Greg from The White Lotus—stars are a regular feature of the front row, wearing their most over-the-top ensembles.
In case you’re looking for the freshest of fashion inspo, your new favorite meme, or are just dying to know who was where and when—we have you covered. Ahead, see all the celebrities that sat front row at New York Fashion Week.
Julia Fox at Victoria’s Secret
Julia Fox wore possibly the world's longest mullet to attend Victoria’s Secret's highly-anticipated return event. She paired the hair with a glazed-donut-esque ensemble of a see-through chrome dress, matching silver heels, and a chrome smoky eye. This is far from Fox’s first fashion show, but the hair definitely makes it one of her most memorable looks.
Gigi Hadid at Victoria's Secret
Gigi Hadid is another fashion week mainstay and former Victoria’s Secret angel that came to support Victoria’s Secret’s new era in the brightest outfit of the night—a highlighter yellow asymmetrical dress with lots of ruffles, black heels, slicked back hair, a sharp cat eye, and nude lips.
Jennifer Lopez at Coach
Jennifer Lopez sat front row at Coach next to the iconic Anna Wintour, wearing a western-inspired outfit consisting of a fringe suede jacket, lots of jewelry, snakeskin boots, and "chai latte" nails.
Lola Tung at Coach
Lola Tung from The Summer I Turned Pretty also sat front row at Coach and brought both glamor and camp with her dinosaur choker, mismatched earrings and sparkly, strappy little black dress. Want all the details on her perfect cat eye? You're in luck, as we have a full breakdown of her look.
Laverne Cox at Christian Siriano
Laverne Cox was in attendance at Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week show, wearing an opulent two piece black dress with ruffles for days, mesh opera gloves, oversized shoulders, and a high ponytail. Of course, she was also wearing the most flawless makeup to finish off her look.
Janet Jackson at Christian Siriano
The legendary singer looked incredible in the front row at Christian Siriano, wearing head-to-toe leather despite the heatwave. Her dramatic braid and large silver hoops were the perfect compliment to her monochromatic look.
Quinta Brunson at Christian Siriano
Quinta Brunson lit up the room wearing the coolest take on a blazer we've ever seen. Her slick bun, bold jewelry, and sky-high heels are also worthy of a double-take.