All The Celebs We Spotted Front Row at New York Fashion Week

One thing about fashion week? There are celebrities galore—influencers, actors, models, rappers, singers, CEOs—you name it, they’re there. And while the supermodels dominate the runways—alongside unpredictable surprises like Greg from The White Lotus—stars are a regular feature of the front row, wearing their most over-the-top ensembles.

In case you’re looking for the freshest of fashion inspo, your new favorite meme, or are just dying to know who was where and when—we have you covered. Ahead, see all the celebrities that sat front row at New York Fashion Week.

