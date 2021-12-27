20 Unexpected New Year's Outfits That Will Start the Year Off Right

Getting dressed for New Year’s Eve is a metaphor. It’s not about the event you’re attending or the movie marathon you’re queuing up. The outfit you wear embodies the optimism you have for the year to come. Think of dressing as the person you hope to be. If it’s a year for business moves, why not try out a matching suit set? If you’re ready to crank out a dozen Hinge dates in the hopes of meeting a partner, try a version of your first date outfit formula. If you’re ready to hunker in and take up crocheting, cuddle up with cashmere.

The trope of high shine and sparkles is fun, yes, but dressing for a new year can be a little more nuanced. If a new outfit for the sake of a night out isn’t in the cards, consider investing in a piece you’ll enjoy wearing all throughout the upcoming year. It can serve as a symbol for the kind of life you imagine creating. Every time you slip into that skirt or jacket or run out the door with that bag, you’ll feel the rush of optimism the end of December inspires. Read on for twenty outfits fit for celebrating the new year.



This look feels festive without sequin or shine. The slip dress from SVNR can be ruched on the sides for dancing, and let out for pairing with a blazer and boots. The necklace is versatile enough for an occasion and everyday wear.



If the traditional color scheme of silver, gold, and black isn't calling your name this year, opt for color when the ball drops. In fact, these cheeky earrings from Monbouquette mirror the symbolic celebration. This purple jumpsuit will serve a party starter for years to come.



Go ultra-feminine this year in the most darling shade of blush pink. Re-wear the headband to boost even the most boring Zoom meeting.



Show-stopping in all the right ways, this Saylor dress in crushed velvet is the very definition of a special occasion dress. Accessorize with a red lip or iridescent heels. Keep it simple by adding a black blazer.



Isn't everything better in a matching set? Take the trend to the extreme by showing up to your festivities in a chic pajama look. The look is made with these special mini heels that might become your fancy go-to in the new year.



In the same vein of party pajamas, this special piece from Collina Strada is somewhere between a robe and jacket. So whether you're hitting the bodega before midnight or just leaving the house before 12, this jacket's your perfect companion.



Opting for a little black dress that's actually interesting is the perfect way to start committing to investment shopping in 2022. The scalloped edges feel special enough to skip a statement jacket.



Embrace shimmer with this pair of perfectly '90s bootcut pants. Worn with a T-shirt in a matching hue, the outfit feels just the right amount of celebratory.



Worn with a simple bodysuit, this mini skirt feels like a very grown up approach to New Year's Eve dressing. That is, unless it's paired with bejeweled boots late into the night.



Another mini skirt, this one a touch less grown up, but just as cute and makes a great party look. Paired with the matching strapless top, this look is guaranteed to have other people in line asking where you got it—the ultimate outfit compliment.



Made of 100% silk, this LaQuan Smith dress is an indulgent way to cap off a year. Celebrating a new job? Moving into your first solo apartment? A generous holiday bonus? That sort of thing.



Elevate a look of comfort with a curve-hugging floral halter. And the wide-leg black pants? Consider them your new year staple.



Here's another installment in the lineup of black dresses you can dress up for the holiday, and then depend on for the rest of the year. Wear this piece with heels and a blowout for a no-brainer dressed up vibe.



A made-to-order suit just might be what you need this year. Consider this colorful option from Alli Blair with enamel buttons and an intentionally oversized fit.



This dress was created out of a luxe velvet, specifically with the holiday in mind. Worn with a satin headband inspired by Frida Kahlo, it might just be the outfit you've been dreaming of.



Secret side slits and ultra-flattering ruching make this Filippa K dress an under-the-radar choice. Try out the white boot trend in this 100% leather pair made to last.



Sure, you mean business, but you're also here to party! A blazer dress is the best of both worlds, especially in vegan leather. Finish off the look with a tiny bag in dark green.



Channel the best of the '60s with this charmingly retro feel. The shoes take the look from holiday central into something with enough umph to party.



Manifesting more adventurous necklines for the new year? Start with this strapless number from Saks Potts paired with a jacket so good that you'll hate taking it off.



Ready for your skirt to be the star of the show? Let this basic tee play second fiddle to the kind of skirt worthy of champagne at midnight.

