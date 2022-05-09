All the May Beauty Launches You Need to Know This Month

Summer is only a few weeks away, so it's time to get ready for the warmer weather ahead. While we're still fantasizing about sun-soaked days, this is the ideal time to try out some new products to embrace the season and holidays ahead.

The latest in new hair, skincare, and body care releases include a wave-friendly haircare system, a fantastic mascara for long, wispy lashes, and a velvety smooth sunscreen that promises to not leave a white cast. You'll want to consider adding them to your summer beauty bag.

Ahead, see some of our favorite new releases for May.

EleVen by Venus Williams

EleVen by Venus Williams Game. Set. Match. Body Lotion SPF 50 $38.00 Shop

There's no need to choose between lotion and SPF. EleVen by Venus Williams recently launched the Game. Set. Match. Body Lotion SPF 50 ($38). This daily-use SPF body lotion combines sun protection with skin-calming nourishment to prevent dry skin, allowing you to feel confident at the beach, pool, or tennis court.

The dermatologist-tested solution is ideal for all skin tones and types, and it is also water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Mani Muse

Mani Muse Good Ol' Daisies $16.00 Shop

The new Good Ol' Daisies ($16) from Mani Muse's Spring Collection contain smiley faces, daisies, and cloud designs for the ultimate mixed-matched press-on manicure. The brand's Perfectly Pressed Gel Mani is light, reusable, and simple to apply, making it ideal for changing up your nail style at any time.

Bloomeffects

Bloomeffects Tulip Dew Sunscreen SPF 50 $65.00 Shop

The new Tulip Dew Sunscreen SPF 50 ($65) from Bloomeffects is a mineral-based sunscreen serum that protects against the sun and blue light without leaving a white cast. The silky-smooth serum is loaded with multivitamins to support healthy skin and a radiant shine. As a bonus, the formula is made with tulips from Amsterdam.



PerlaRose Beauty

PerlaRose Beauty Glamorosa Gloss $22.00 Shop

Drench your lips with nourishing hydration and vibrant color with the Glamorosa Gloss ($22) from PerlaRose Beauty. Cupuacu butter and vitamin E are combined in this luxurious lip oil to hydrate lips without leaving a sticky residue.

EMBELLISH

EMBELLISH Ultimate Mascara $28.00 Shop

The Ultimate Mascara ($28) from Embellish Beauty creates a flawless 3D appearance that lasts all day. With its hybrid Polymer System, the multi-dimensional fibers lift, extend, curl, and volumize each lash. It also features a blend of emollients including rice bran and vitamin E to profoundly condition, moisturize, and deliver considerable definition.

GUERLAIN

GUERLAIN Aqua Allegoria Orange Soleia Eau De Toilette $145.00 Shop

Guerlain has revived its Aqua Allegoria Fragrance Collection, which pays homage to natural wonders and gorgeous raw materials.

On a background of woody notes and tonka bean, the Orange Soleia Eau De Toilette ($145) is a fruity, citrus scent with notes of juicy blood orange, refreshing mint, pink peppercorn, and bergamot. The fragrance is made with organically cultivated beetroot alcohol produced in France and contains up to 95% natural components. The bottle can be refilled and is comprised of 15% recycled glass.

XMONDO

XMONDO Wavetech Hydrating Wave Cream $26.00 Shop

With warm weather upon us, beachy waves are back in full effect. Thanks to the Wavetech Hydrating Wave Cream ($26), it's time for your beautiful waves and curls to meet their full potential—without the crunch. The formula uses Waveflex Technology to enhance the existing body and movement of your hair for a natural look that delivers extra hydration to dry hair.

Beautyblender

Beautyblender Papaya Makeup Sponge $20.00 Shop

Beautyblender has us already daydreaming about summer. The brand debuted its limited-edition Papaya Makeup Sponge ($20), which has a cheery orange hue to match all of the warm places to visit this season.

No matter your skill level, the plush foam is just as petal-soft as the original beauty blender and delivers a quick, skin-like finish.

Dyson

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $430.00 Shop

Spring cleaning should not be limited to your makeup drawer—your beauty tools could probably use a refresh, too. Dyson released a fresh Fuschia colorway of its Supersonic Hair Dryer ($430), which comes in a Prussian blue presentation case to spruce up your vanity just in time for your summer overhaul.