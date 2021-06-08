We put the Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Facial Cleanser to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’ve never been someone who gets excited about drugstore products. This isn’t because I have a budget that allows me to buy luxury skincare only, but mostly because I’m a pessimist and tend to have a bias against putting things on my face that are less than $10. The reason? I’m about as sensitive-skinned as they come. Over the last few decades I’ve struggled with figuring out what irritates or improves my finicky complexion, and while it’s always a work in progress, I’ve found that sometimes it’s worth paying the extra money for soothed skin.

All that goes to say when I was tasked with testing Neutrogena’s beloved Ultra Gentle Hydrating Facial Cleanser, I panicked a little bit. Would my skin be thrown out of balance and have a flare up of rosacea or acne? Would all of my hard work in recent months be thrown out the window? Hint: nope. In fact, my skin responded rather nicely to this drugstore staple—ahead, learn how it all went down.

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser Best for: Dry and/or sensitive skin. Uses: A daily cleanser to gently remove excess oil, dirt, and makeup. Potential allergens: Not likely Hero ingredient: Glycerin Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $11 About the brand: Founded in 1930, Neutrogena has grown to be a staple in the beauty industry over the last nine decades thanks to its affordably priced drugstore staples, including favorites like the Ultra-Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen and Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover.

About My Skin: Sensitive and prone to redness

As mentioned, my skin is sensitive and often pink, which makes finding skincare products an especially challenging feat. Over the years, I’ve found that when my skin is in a good place, the best course of action is a less-is-more approach—keep it simple and things won’t spiral out of control. Introduce a bunch of new ingredients at once? Expect trouble.

The Feel: Gel to cream

Nicole Kliest/Design by Cristina Cianci

Neutrogena's Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser pumps out in a slightly runny gel form, but once you apply it to your face, it becomes creamier and quite enjoyable to spread. A little bit goes a long way, so don’t go overboard.

The Ingredients: Less is more

There are no luxurious oils or potent actives to be found in this cleanser–just simple, clean fun. Though I’ll be the first to admit I’m a sucker for a buzzy ingredient, my skin and I can appreciate a pared-back approach. This cleanser’s polyglycerin formula aids with nourishing the skin, particularly if you’ve got dryness or sensitivity.

The Results: Chilled-out skin

Nicole Kliest

I tried Neutrogena's Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser out for a week, and each morning I woke up to soothed, hydrated skin. The results weren’t dramatic, but I was pleased with how easily this new product fit into my existing skincare routine. Will I give up my fancy cleansers? No. Will I keep Neutrogena on my shelf for times when my skin needs to hit the reset button? Absolutely.

The Value: Very good

I don’t know precisely how many uses you’d get out of this bottle (maybe 100?) but at around $11 for 12 oz., it’s a steal. Since a little goes a long way with this formula, that just makes the value even better.

Similar Products: You've got options

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser: Similar to the Neutrogena cleanser, this pick from Cetaphil ($10) is reliable for getting my sensitive skin to a stable place. No fancy ingredients here, but this is a delightfully effective formula that I can rely on.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser: The milky-creamy texture, combined with La Roche-Posay’s prebiotic thermal water, elevates this drugstore cleanser ($15) to the next level.