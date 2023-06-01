Neutrogena’s Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint sunscreen is a lightweight, mineral formula that comes in four flexible shades. It layers well under makeup and is considered a safe option for sensitive skin.

We put the Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Trying products is a standard—and very fun—part of my job as a beauty writer. But, to be totally honest, I end up testing way fewer products than one might expect, largely because my skin is very sensitive. There is, however, one category of products that I will always, always try: mineral sunscreen. In my 15-year career, I’ve taken every single one that’s come across my desk for a test drive. That’s largely because I firmly believe sunscreen is the absolute most important skincare product you can use. And experts agree. It’s also the one product I use without fail every single day.

Eczema, allergic contact dermatitis, perioral dermatitis, fungal acne—you name it, I’ve probably dealt with it. It took a lot of trial and error to figure out what ingredients work for me and won’t throw my skin out of whack, and I can say for certain mineral sunscreens help.

And it’s not just me. According to Dr. Mona Gohara, mineral sunscreens are indeed a good way to go if you have sensitive skin. ​​”Because mineral sunscreens rely on natural sunscreen filters, titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, they have less ingredients that can be potentially sensitizing or irritating to the skin,” she says, adding that this is also why most, if not all, baby sunscreens are mineral-based.

Dr. Mona Gohara is an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine and a board-certified dermatologist in Hamden, Connecticut. She specializes in skin of color, medicinal dermatology, and surgical dermatology.

The only thing I love more than a mineral sunscreen? A tinted mineral sunscreen. My morning skincare routine is super minimal most days I go without makeup. I love the multi-tasking aspect of a tinted sunscreen, which gives me both my daily dose of SPF and some coverage. All of this to say that when the Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen hit my desk, I jumped at the chance to test it out.

Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Uses: SPF for sun protection Best for: All skin types, including sensitive Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide (3.2), Zinc Oxide (21.6). Cruelty-free?: No About the brand: Neutrogena is a skin and hair care brand with products distributed in 70 countries.

The Formula

This sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays and is available in SPF 30. It is mineral-based, relying on 3.2% titanium dioxide and 21.6% zinc oxide. It’s also fragrance-free, other criteria I personally always look for in a face sunscreen (#sensitiveskinclub). Additionally, there’s vitamin E in the mix for antioxidant protection against skin-damaging free radicals that come from UV exposure.

Byrdie / Melanie Rud

How the Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen Works on Different Skin Tones

Per the tinted part, this option comes in four shades: light, medium, medium/deep, and deep. This is a huge pro, as many tinted sunscreens—including my daily go-to that I’ve used for years—only come in one shade that claims to be “universal,” yet often isn’t. (More importantly, there aren’t a ton of tinted sunscreens to be found at the drugstore in general.) I received both the light and medium; my skin is fair with a lot of warm and yellow undertones, and I found the medium to be an almost perfect match. While I can’t say with complete confidence these four shades work on everyone, the two I tried did seem to be versatile (I could’ve gotten away with the light had I wanted to) so I do think the range is fairly inclusive.

The coverage is sheer; I ended up using a foundation stick over it in order to conceal some redness and dark spots. However, the sunscreen did layer seamlessly under this foundation stick, as well as a liquid foundation and other makeup that I applied on top of it for my final look. And the tint did totally mitigate any potential white cast for me, personally.

The fact that this formula is tinted isn’t just a cosmetic win. Iron oxides are what give mineral sunscreens their hue, explains Gohara. “Iron oxides protect against blue light, which can come from computer screens, cell phones, and even light bulbs, leading to hyperpigmentation.” (While Neutrogena doesn’t make any claims that this product protects against blue light specifically, there are iron oxides in it.)



I wore it during a fairly intense workout and it never dripped or ran into my eyes, even when I got sweaty.

How the Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen Works on Different Skin Types—Even Highly Sensitive Skin

As far as the texture goes, this is marketed as being very lightweight and I’d completely agree with that. My skin veers toward dry most of the time, and, if anything, I wanted this to be slightly richer and more moisturizing. The formulas I gravitate towards are usually a bit creamier and allow me to get away without moisturizer. When I applied this on completely bare skin, I found I definitely needed a layer of moisturizer underneath. The sunscreen went on a bit smoother and blended in more easily when my skin was more hydrated. But, if your skin is oily or combination, you may very well feel differently.

It’s also worth mentioning that the product is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, another huge plus in my book. I wore it during a fairly intense workout and it never dripped or ran into my eyes, even when I got sweaty. I also liked that it was very easy to wash off at the end of the day. I’ve found that many sunscreens tend to leave behind a lot of residue, requiring me to follow up with a toner or micellar water post-cleanse, but this came off thoroughly with cleanser alone.

Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen felt great on my sensitive skin, and I didn’t notice any bumps, redness, or irritation—all things I’ve experienced in the past when using other sunscreens.

But now for the moment, we’ve all been waiting for: Did using this new product throw my skin into a tailspin? Happily, not at all. It caused no issues of any kind, even after several days of repeated use. Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen felt great on my crazy sensitive skin, and I didn’t notice any bumps, redness, or irritation—all things I’ve experienced in the past when using other sunscreens.

The Value: It Really Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This

Considering that the tinted sunscreen I’ve been using costs almost four times as much as this Neutrogena product and that the two are fairly similar, you’re definitely getting a deal. The bottle is a little bit on the smaller side, but given how sheer and undetectable the formula is, coupled with the fact that it’s a tinted option available in multiple shades, this is one drugstore buy that’s well-worth every penny—and then some.

Byrdie / Melanie Rud

What You Can Expect to Pay

The Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen rings in at $17. It’s tough to find any face sunscreen that’s worth using for less than $20 these days, much less one that performs very similarly to its much more expensive counterparts. The price is extremely fair, and personally, I’d probably even pay a little more for it.

Final Verdict The Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen is a cosmetically elegant mineral sunscreen that’s an especially great option if you have sensitive skin. While it isn’t super hydrating, it is very lightweight and layers beautifully under makeup. I found it to be an excellent, all-around daily sunscreen (or a good option for beach or pool days, given its water-resistance) at an impressive and very wallet-friendly price point.

Why Trust Byrdie

Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has over a decade of experience in the beauty industry, writing for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. She’s covered all kinds of sunscreen and sun protection stories throughout her career.