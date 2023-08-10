13 Neutral Nail Ideas for Fall with an Elevated Feel

While summer is the season of vivid and bright hues, fall is all about neutrals. That's not to say you can't wear color during the cooler months of the year, but rather that it's the perfect time to experiment with every shade of nude to see how each can accentuate your look. If the idea of wearing neutral clothing feels blasphemous (as a fellow dopamine dresser, I get it), consider playing around with your nail polish for a mani that coordinates with every outfit. To help you do so, ahead you'll find over a dozen neutral nail ideas to try this fall—plus, ways to style them.
Shades of Brown
Basically any shade of brown is a shoe-in for fall neutral nail art ideas. Here, you can see how a variety of nudes can melt together for a groovy result. The exact shades used to create this neutral mani are from the Peacci Nu Nudes Collection.
Greige
Fans of oat milk nails and other minimalist designs can make a bold yet neutral autumn nail statement by opting for a high-contrast, grayish-beige polish shade. Here, the color in question is Gelcare's UV/LED Colour ($20) in the shade Dunes.
Dark Roast
Neutral nails don't have to be pale. Here, you can see how opting for rich, dark neutrals can add a bold touch to any fall beauty look. Whether you consider these to be tortoiseshell or dark roast nails, there's no denying they're gorgeous.
Warm Beige
If you like the idea of beige nail polish for fall but prefer a warmer touch, consider the Gelcare Gel UV/LED Colour ($20) in the shade Blonded. It's a whitish-beige hue that suits many skin tones.
Milk Chocolate
For a neutral nail look that exudes warm, sweet vibes, reach for a milk chocolate-inspired polish. Some of our faves include Sienna Byron Bay's Nail Lacquer Vernis ($22) in the shade Sienna, Olive & June's Long Lasting Polish ($9) in the shade JJ, and the Manucurist Paris Green Natural Nail Polish ($14) in the shade Chestnut.
Pinkish-Nude
Looking for a ballet slipper-inspired nude? The Gelcare Gel LED/UV Colour ($20) in the shade Suede will fit your fancy. If you don't want to cure your nails, you can always reach for a classic: Essie Ballet Slippers ($10), which is a sheerer, pinker alternative.
Velvet Hazelnut
Who said fall neutrals can't be glam? With a velvety chestnut color, your nails will look positively cozy and rich. To create this exact look, you'll need a bottle of IceGel Star Galaxy Gel Polish ($16) in the shade 1160.
Warm Neutrals
Rainbow nails, or Skittle nails—in which every nail is a different color—remain a hit for fall 2023. To give the trend an autumnal update, opt for warm neutrals, like the ones above. The exact shades featured are OPI's Coastal Sand-tuary, El Matadoring You, Bonfire Serenade, Endless Sun-ner, and Cliffside Karaoke ($12 each).
Neutral French
Looking to spruce up your classic French tips? Paint neutral wavy edges on each nail for an unexpected autumn accent.
Cashmere Shimmer
Love the idea of a neutral velvet mani for fall? Go lighter for a cozier, cashmere allure. The color used here is Gelcare's Gel UV/LED Colour ($22) in Oyster Velvet.
Glitter Swirls
These tricolor neutral nails remind us of chocolate, coffee, and all things delicious for fall. The glitter swirls give them an undeniably luxe feel, too. To recreate the look exactly, use three key Kiara Sky products: the Soak Off Gel Polish ($15) in the shade Too Haute, the Professional Nail Lacquer ($9) in the shade Be Witch You, and the Gel Art ($13) in the shade Blend The Rules.
Grayish Brown
If you love the idea of a high-shine nail look but prefer to forgo glitter, opt for a metallic nail polish. The shade used here is Dynamism from the Orly Futurism Collection ($47 for all). If you ask us, it's the perfect grayish-brown for fall.
Half and Half Hearts
Every color in this half-and-half heart manicure is perfect for fall. On their own, each would make for beautiful solid nail looks; together, they create a fun, head-turning mani that we want to copy stat. All the colors used are available in the Lights Lacquer YNBB Collection, either for $11 each or bundled together for $58 (normally $66).