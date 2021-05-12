Your Step-by-Step Guide to an Everyday Neutral Makeup Look

When you want to keep your makeup look natural, there are a few things to keep in mind as you plan out your process. Firstly, it's important to decide which neutral colors you want to work with—be they peachy-browns or pinky-beiges, staying within a similar color palette of products between the eyes, face, and lips will help to create a monochromatic look that has a nice flow. Another important factor? Using the right brushes, which can make all the difference in your application and blending techniques.

Ahead, I've put together a tutorial for a simple and neutral makeup look—using just six products—that you can recreate yourself, stress-free.

Step 1: Eyes

An eye tint, which I'm applying as the first step in this process, immediately gives some color to the lid and acts as a great alternative to shadow if you're looking for color in just one quick step. It's good to know you have options when time might not be on your side and you need a fast solution. It applies easily, and you can use your finger to tap and blend it on the eyelids. Tints can also act as an eyeshadow base if you want to layer shadow on top of it, ensuring the shadow stays on the lid throughout the day with minimal creasing or transfer. I'm using Jillian Dempsey's Lid Tint in "Glimmer."

Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint in "Glimmer" $28 Shop

After applying the eyelid tint as my base, I'm blending two shadows from the Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick in "Silk" on my lid and into the crease. By mixing the light and medium gold tones together, I'm able to use more than one shade to create the color I want.

Choosing eyeshadow palettes that contain shades you can use regularly is helpful, which is why I opted for one with just four colors. I'm able to use them all and still get some variety from mixing them. If you want to add depth to your look or create more definition, you can blend the deepest color in the palette into the crease with a blending brush for some extra drama or a smoky eye look.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick in "Silk" $56 Shop

Applying a subtle highlight to the inner corners of the eyes can make a drastic difference when wanting to brighten up the eye area. If you tend to have any kind of shadow in this area towards the bridge of the nose, apply some concealer first before eyeshadow or highlighter, as this will aid in masking any darkness.

I like to use cream textures for the inner corners as they're easy to blend and build, should you decide you want to keep packing the product on. I'm using the same brush to apply this highlighter as I did my eyeshadow, but you can also use your finger for this step if you don't have a brush handy. This highlighter by Veronique Gabai has a slight shimmer which is perfect for the face as well, as the finish isn't too glittery.

Veronique Gabai The Goldie Highlighter $70 Shop

Step 2: Complexion

It's possible to contour and bronze with the same product, which is why I'm using this multiuse cream bronzer and blush duo by Kjaer Weis. You can always use a separate contouring product if that's what you prefer, but I like the efficiency of multiuse products when I'm trying to keep my makeup look minimal and easy to do on a daily basis.

I've applied my foundation and concealer and am now using the Alima Pure Sculpting Brush ($35) to apply the bronzer to my forehead, cheeks, and jaw, lightly blending out any lines in a buffing motion until it looks even.

Kjaer Weis Flush & Go Duo in "Luminous Flush" $$40 Shop

Blending the cream blush to the apples of the cheeks in a light circular motion is the best practice when working with a cream texture—you can continue to add more product as you go until you get the desired color you're going for. Cream and liquid textures are easy to layer on top of each other, so if you're using a liquid foundation, and then a cream bronzer and blush, the products will sit well on the skin. If you tend to have dry skin, cream and liquid textures also aid in helping skin to look more hydrated, which is an added bonus.

I'm bringing back the same highlighter I used on the inner corners of my eyes and applying it to the high points of my cheekbones and right under the brow, along with the tip of my nose. The reason I chose to use this product for the highlight on my eyes and face is that the texture is nice and light, and the highlight color is consistent throughout the makeup look. Using a fluffy brush to apply highlighter to the cheekbones gives precise control. I'm using Alima Pure's Highlighter Brush ($25).

Step 3: Lips

I've chosen this pinky-nude lipstick by Kjaer Weis, as it gives me just enough color—when it comes to neutral colors for my lips, I need something that's going to give some depth without washing me out. I've opted to not use a lip liner because the shape of the lipstick allows me to contour my lips upon application. The texture is creamy enough that it wears well throughout the day.

It's important to remember that nude is not just one color, as skin tones are beautifully diverse. Find a lipstick in a natural color that works beautifully with your skin tone, and it will always be a staple in your makeup bag.

Kjaer Weis Nude Naturally Lipstick in "Calm" $56 Shop

To finish the look, I'm applying this lip gloss from Mented Cosmetics that has a soft, buttery texture and the slightest hue of coral to it. I love how it hydrates and isn't sticky—it pairs well with a neutral lipstick or can be worn alone for a fresh dose of color.

Mented Lip Gloss in "Coralition" $15 Shop