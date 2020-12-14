Meet Christian Serratos: The Lead in Netflix’s Selena Remake and Your Next Beauty Muse

Christian Serratos has been in the entertainment business for almost her entire life. She signed to Ford Modeling Agency when she was seven and landed her first acting gig when she was 14. Since then, Christian Serratos has scored roles in some of the most recognizable television and film franchises of the past two decades, including The Walking Dead and The Twilight Saga Series—but her newest role as Selena in Netflix's Selena: The Series remake is her most iconic yet.
While we’re excited to see her bring some of Selena’s signature hair and makeup looks to life, Serratos has also delivered many major beauty moments of her own during past red carpets and magazine cover shoots. Ahead of the highly-anticipated debut of Selena: The Series, we’ve rounded up a few of Serratos’ best beauty looks. Keep scrolling to see them all.
Slicked and Swooped Ponytail
At the 2019 premiere for The Walking Dead, Serratos’ sleek ponytail is coupled with dramatically swooped edges. And to top things off, the actress rocked a beautiful bronze eye look with her signature red lip. We think this is one of her best red carpet hair and makeup moments to date.
Modern Vintage Glam
Here, Serratos’ MUA was inspired to put a modern twist on vintage glam. Her secret to making the actress’ skin glow? Prepping her face with Allies of Skin Multi Hyaluronic Antioxidant Hydration Serum ($75) and Peptides and Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment ($109).
Sultry Glam
Serratos’ 2020 American Music Awards glam has to be one of our favorite beauty looks from her. For this look, makeup artist Jenna Kristina used all Dior Beauty products. To enhance the actress's already radiant complexion, Kristina used the Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation ($52) and Forever Skin Correct ($36).