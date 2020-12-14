Meet Christian Serratos: The Lead in Netflix’s Selena Remake and Your Next Beauty Muse

A look at some of her best hair and makeup moments.

written by
Olivia Hancock
Olivia Hancock
Olivia Hancock
updated Dec 14, 2020
Christian Serratos

Jenna Kristina 

Christian Serratos has been in the entertainment business for almost her entire life. She signed to Ford Modeling Agency when she was seven and landed her first acting gig when she was 14. Since then, Christian Serratos has scored roles in some of the most recognizable television and film franchises of the past two decades, including The Walking Dead and The Twilight Saga Series—but her newest role as Selena in Netflix's Selena: The Series remake is her most iconic yet.

While we’re excited to see her bring some of Selena’s signature hair and makeup looks to life, Serratos has also delivered many major beauty moments of her own during past red carpets and magazine cover shoots. Ahead of the highly-anticipated debut of Selena: The Series, we’ve rounded up a few of Serratos’ best beauty looks. Keep scrolling to see them all. 

01 of 09

Pretty in Pink Lipstick

Christian Serratos

 

Getty Images / Michael Stewart

Back in 2015, Serratos showed up to The Walking Dead premiere wearing a vibrant pink lipstick that perfectly matched her dress. 

02 of 09

Retro Ponytail

Christian Serratos

Getty Images / Jerod Harris 

We absolutely love the retro bangs and ponytail look Serratos wore to The Walking Dead premiere in 2018. 

03 of 09

Slicked and Swooped Ponytail

Christian Serratos

 Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin 

At the 2019 premiere for The Walking Dead, Serratos’ sleek ponytail is coupled with dramatically swooped edges. And to top things off, the actress rocked a beautiful bronze eye look with her signature red lip. We think this is one of her best red carpet hair and makeup moments to date. 

04 of 09

Classic Red Lip

Christian Serratos

Justin Bettman

Serratos proved you can never go wrong with wavy hair and a classic red lip. 

05 of 09

Berry Lip

Christian Serratos

Matt Licari 

For her Rogue magazine shoot, the actress beautifully wore a matte berry lipstick. 

06 of 09

Modern Vintage Glam

Christian Serratos

Jenna Kristina

Here, Serratos’ MUA was inspired to put a modern twist on vintage glam. Her secret to making the actress’ skin glow? Prepping her face with Allies of Skin Multi Hyaluronic Antioxidant Hydration Serum ($75) and Peptides and Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment ($109).

07 of 09

A Free-Flowing Blowout

Christian Serratos

Marie Claire

When the pictures from Serratos’ Marie Claire shoot debuted earlier this year, we were in awe. The actress looked stunning with her billowing blowout and soft, natural makeup. 

08 of 09

Sexy and Sleek

Christian Serratos

LA Times 

There are only two words that describe this look: sexy and sleek. Her pulled-back hairstyle allows her bold red lip to be the center of attention. 

09 of 09

Sultry Glam

Christian Serratos

 

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Serratos’ 2020 American Music Awards glam has to be one of our favorite beauty looks from her. For this look, makeup artist Jenna Kristina used all Dior Beauty products. To enhance the actress's already radiant complexion, Kristina used the Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation ($52) and Forever Skin Correct ($36).

