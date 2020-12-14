Meet Christian Serratos: The Lead in Netflix’s Selena Remake and Your Next Beauty Muse

Christian Serratos has been in the entertainment business for almost her entire life. She signed to Ford Modeling Agency when she was seven and landed her first acting gig when she was 14. Since then, Christian Serratos has scored roles in some of the most recognizable television and film franchises of the past two decades, including The Walking Dead and The Twilight Saga Series—but her newest role as Selena in Netflix's Selena: The Series remake is her most iconic yet.

While we’re excited to see her bring some of Selena’s signature hair and makeup looks to life, Serratos has also delivered many major beauty moments of her own during past red carpets and magazine cover shoots. Ahead of the highly-anticipated debut of Selena: The Series, we’ve rounded up a few of Serratos’ best beauty looks. Keep scrolling to see them all.