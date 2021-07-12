Revealed: These Are the Best-Selling Scents From Nest Fragrances

The search for a signature scent is a long and hard one, requiring a lot of trial and error. But what most people don't consider is that a signature scent can also be a home scent, the smell that makes your friends say "Hey, I know exactly where I am." Home fragrances and candles can bring an abode together seamlessly, and honestly, we all deserve a scent-filled home.

You've probably seen Nest Fragrances before, on bathroom counters or diffusing a space. The brand begins with the goal of creating works of art in every bottle—from the fragrance to the vessel that houses it to the design that adorns it. "Every candle, every reed diffuser, every liquid soap not only surrounds you with its exquisite scent but also serves as a chic accent that complements any décor," founder Laura Slatkin says of her unique, game-changing approach to fragrance.

Nest Fragrances Founded: Laura Slatkin, 2008 Based In: New York City Pricing: $$-$$$ Best Known For: Exquisite fragrances across a full range of products spanning several categories: home fragrance, fine fragrance, wellness, fragrance technology, and personal care. Most Popular Product: Perfume oils and Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Candle Fun Fact: The brand sells sell one candle every minute during the holidays. Other Brands You’ll Love: Jo Malone London, Diptyque

"In 2005, I was sensing there was a void in the marketplace. Consumers wanted a brand with deep expertise in the home fragrance industry that offered high quality and attractively priced products steeped in authenticity and creativity," says Slatkin. "Given my deep passion for entertaining and living beautifully, I was inspired to create a truly iconic brand that would be loved and coveted."

Nest's ultimate goal is to create fragrances and products that are truly exceptional and extraordinary. "We pride ourselves on creating fragrances that create unique moods and offer our clients sensorial experiences, be it in their home or on their body," says Slatkin. The brand's goal is to continue to innovate in the world of fragrance, seeking out the world’s finest ingredients, developing cutting-edge fragrance technology, and enhancing its products with benefits to improve well-being for a multi-sensorial experience that goes far beyond scent. Looking to learn more about the brand? We rounded up the best products from Nest... because your home deserves them.